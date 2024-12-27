Tottenham Hotspur face competition from London rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham United for Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, according to CaughtOffside.

Fagioli, 23, has been made available for sale amid difficulty earning a place in Thiago Motta's starting XI at the Allianz Stadium. The seven-cap Italy international has started five of 14 Serie A games, and a January departure could be on the horizon.

Nicolas Fagioli Serie A stats Appearances 14 Goals 0 Assists 0 Key Passes 0.3 Tackles Per Game 0.9 Ground Duels Won 1.4 (54%) Aerial Duels Won 0.1 (50%)

Several Premier League clubs, including Fulham, West Ham and Palace, have set their sights on Fagioli and intend to start negotiations with Juve. Nottingham Forest is also an outsider in the race to sign the Italian, who has three years left to run on his contract and was previously compared to Spanish playmaker Isco.

However, Tottenham looks to be at the head of the queue, and Ange Postecoglou's Lilywhites are expected to be busy during the winter transfer window amid a disappointing season in North London. His side has struggled for consistency, with Yves Bissouma largely criticised for a haphazard showing in a 6-3 loss to Liverpool.

Tottenham Looking To Beat Palace And West Ham To Fagioli

The Italian midfielder could arrive in the Premier League

Juve are reportedly willing to sell Fagioli for €25 million (£21 million), and Tottenham are best positioned to sign the versatile midfielder. He's known for his creativity but has also put in a shift in defensive midfield when required. This versatility could help Postecoglou as his side has struggled in the middle of the park.

The Old Lady's sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, recently traveled to England to propose the sale of Fagioli to several Premier League clubs. One of those appears to be Spurs, and he's on Postecoglou's wishlist heading into an anticipated busy January.

Fagioli was viewed as a future star in Italian football when he broke onto the scene in 2021, and he was named the best U23 player in Serie A for the 2022-23 campaign. He caught the eye that season with three goals and four assists in 26 Italian top-flight games but he's failed to win over Motta this term.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024.