Tottenham Hotspur have sent scouts to watch Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney in his side’s first two outings of the Championship season, according to TBR Football, who revealed that Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are all interested parties.

In terms of Spurs, Ange Postecoglou and his entourage have been busy bolstering their side with the central midfield reinforcements of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, while the north Londoners also eclipsed their club-record acquisition with Dominic Solanke.

That said, the capital club are still keen on welcoming more faces to their ranks before the fast-approaching deadline next week as they vie to better their Premier League finish of fifth last season.

Tottenham Monitor Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney

Club scouts have watched the 2002-born star recently

After the acquisition of Gray from the English second tier, Postecoglou and Co are willing to dip their toes back into said market to snare another youngster – that being Hackney, a Middlesbrough academy graduate.

According to TBR Football, the capital club are keeping tabs on Hackney’s situation ahead of next week after emerging as long-term admirers, while the aforementioned Premier League trio of Forest, Wolves and West Ham are also in the mix.

During his employers’ first two games – in which Hackney played the entire 180 minutes – Tottenham chiefs have been in the stands to monitor the 2002-born star, who has amassed 71 outings in total for his current side. Redcar-born Hackney, who has been described as 'elite' by football analyst Ben Mattinson, is still just 22 years of age and could prove a solid option in the centre of the park for any would-be buyer for the next decade or so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 184-game career, Hackney has notched 16 goals and 23 assists.

According to the report, however, Boro boss Michael Carrick is reluctant to let any of his star men – which includes the five-cap England Under-21 international Hackney – to up and leave before the window closes for business.

The former Manchester United midfielder will be looking to earn promotion yet again this campaign and keeping a young and hungry Hackney under his wing could be imperative to how they fare.

Last term alone, the defensive midfielder notched 2,388 minutes in all competitions across 28 outings, 21 of which came in the league, as he emerged as one of Carrick’s standout performers.

Wolves' Joao Gomes on Tottenham’s Radar

Postecoglou and Co set sights on late move for midfielder

Central midfield, as evidenced by Tottenham’s interest in Hackney, is an area that Tottenham are keen to strengthen before the 30 August deadline – and the club are eyeing a ‘late move’ for Joao Gomes, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers ace, who has been previously admired by Manchester United, has been identified by Tottenham’s higher-ups as a potential acquisition after Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury against Leicester City.

Gomes, Bissouma, Sarr - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Gomes Bissouma Sarr Minutes 2,660 2,088 2,087 Goals/Assists 2/1 0/0 3/3 Pass success rate (%) 83.3 91.9 88.7 Tackles per game 3.8 2.9 1 Interceptions per game 0.5 1.3 0.9 Clearances per game 0.9 1.5 0.8 Overall rating 6.67 6.72 6.66

Gomes, 23, fits the bill of what Postecoglou and Co are keen to secure in the coming weeks, which is an energetic midfielder who is capable of adding a layer of possibility to the club’s attacking play.

Last term alone, the Brazilian notched 38 appearances in all competitions while becoming a key player for boss Gary O’Neil in the heart of the midfield, hence why Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

