Tottenham Hotspur will use the remainder of the summer transfer window as a means of sanctioning more incomings and transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT of the one key area the club are keen to iron out before September 1.

Despite losing the ever-present Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for £100m earlier in the window, Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a positive start to his inaugural campaign at the helm.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – centre-backs

Postecoglou, despite his bright start to proceedings in England, will be fully aware that he is lacking reliable centre-back options which, in turn, means he is one injury away from a serious problem at the back.

The Australian chief has already addressed this issue - to some extent at least - by shelling out £43m for former Wolfsburg ace Micky van de Ven on a six-year deal.

At 22 years of age, the Dutchman will likely feature alongside Cristian Romero in the majority of Spurs’ fixtures this campaign and has already done in his employers' first two domestic outings against Brentford and Manchester United.

The issue for Postecoglou and his entourage, however, is the absence of solid options behind their starting partnership seeing as outcast Davinson Sanchez entered the fray when Romero went off injured on the opening weekend.

As such, according to Football Insider, Tottenham are expected to ramp up their approach for the in-demand Edmond Tapsoba after sealing a deal for Van de Ven.

The same report suggests that his current employers, Bayer Leverkusen, have set an asking price of £50m for the central defender’s signature, which could be out of reach considering the £165m, per Transfermarkt, that the north London-based outfit have already spent.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Tottenham’s centre-back search?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted new signings – especially in the centre-back berth - for the north Londoners are definitely expected to happen before the summer window slams firmly shut.

However, the transfer insider claims any prospective moves are currently hindered as they have been unable to offload any players no longer deemed useful to the club.

He said: “I’m definitely still expecting Tottenham to make some more signings. The problem that they’ve got at the moment is that a few of the players that they were looking to get out the door haven’t gone yet.

“So, I think that’s holding things up a little bit. But ultimately, they will end up signing a new centre-back, I’m certain of that. It’s been a real priority for them, and they will do it.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

As Postecoglou looks to enhance his central defensive options before the end of the transfer window, defender Eric Dier could be heading out the exit door in exchange, according to 90min.

The 29-year-old Englishman has less than one year left to run on his £85,000 per week contract with his current employers but could cut his time short amid heavy interest.

During his time in north London, the defender has played a whopping 361 games, with 270 of those coming in the Premier League, though he could look to ply his trade elsewhere beyond this summer.

According to The Athletic, fellow Premier League outfit Fulham have shown interest in his capable services; however, the report suggests that a move next summer is believed to be the best-case scenario especially given how thin on the ground Tottenham are in the centre-back position.