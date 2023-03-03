Steve Cooper is expected to be in the mix to become Tottenham Hotspur’s next manager as the North London club consider a reset in the summer.

Antonio Conte’s future was already in doubt but defeat to Sheffield United in the FA Cup now all but erases his chances of leading the club to silverware this season.

Spurs are still in the Champions League but trail 1-0 going into a second-leg with AC Milan next week and sources around Spurs believe there is a strong possibility the club is heading towards wholesale changes at the end of the season.

Which managers could Tottenham target?

Mauricio Pochettino is considered favourite for the job if Conte goes but other managers across Europe will be ready to throw their hat in the ring for the role - and Cooper is a current Premier League option that is likely to be discussed.

A report in the Daily Mail suggests Chelsea, West Ham and Southampton also have him on the radar and GIVEMESPORT has learned that there is indeed a chance Nottingham Forest will have to fight to keep their manager beyond this season.

The 43-year-old is under contract until 2025 at the City Ground but the prospect of being in the frame for a job like Spurs would be in line with the trajectory his managerial career has taken over recent years, as he rose from England’s youth set-up to Swansea City and then into Forest.

He is doing a great job this term with his side 13th in the table as they fight to stay in the division following last year’s promotion from the Championship.

Cooper is one of England’s most respected coaches and other clubs - including Crystal Palace - have considered him in the past.

Could Tottenham and Levy change strategy?

Only time will tell what Spurs want from their next boss but indications around the club are that the return of Pochettino does not have full support from senior figures. His arrival would bring big changes to the set-up that is currently in place beyond the dugout, given the control he would likely demand.

That could yet open the door for Daniel Levy to adopt a new way of thinking about who comes in next.

It is still considered unlikely Conte leaves Spurs before the end of the season. Assistant Cristian Stellini has stepped in recently while Conte recovers from gallbladder surgery but that FA Cup loss to Sheffield United has left an uneasy feeling among fans about the ambition and direction of the club and the future is under increased scrutiny.