Manager Ange Postecoglou has made positive changes at Spurs, transforming them into an exciting team, who are currently challenging for a top-four spot.

Talks for new contracts for Son and Sarr are expected to begin in due course, as both players have become vital to the team under Postecoglou's leadership.

Tottenham Hotspur could look to tie Son Heung-min and Pape Matar Sarr down to long-term contracts, having already extended Destiny Udogie's deal at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a positive start to life for Ange Postecoglou, who has captured the imagination of the Spurs faithful ever since taking over in the summer. And while results have been somewhat patchy in recent weeks, the Greek-Australian coach does look to be building a side capable of challenging for a top-four spot.

Son and Sarr have been at the heart of that revolution and Brown expects conversations surrounding new contracts to follow in due course.

Postecoglou captured imagination in early months at Spurs

It's been all change at Tottenham in the short space of time Postecoglou has been in charge, with Spurs having gone from a basket case under Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini last season, to one of the best teams to watch in the Premier League this time around.

Who knows where Spurs would've been right now had an injury crisis not decimated half of their squad in recent weeks, with the north Londoners having spent a good chunk of time at the top of the table during the season's early weeks. But with players starting to return from injury and the results once again ticking over, it looks as if Tottenham are somewhat back on track.

It's not only on the pitch where Postecoglou has been making improvements, it's off it too, with the ex-Celtic chief already having sanctioned a contract extension for left-back Udogie. One of the standout players for Spurs this season, the Italian international spoke after agreeing on his new deal, claiming:

“So I’m really happy for this opportunity and it’s a pleasure (via TNT Sports)."

It all plays into the feel-good atmosphere Postecoglou has implemented at Hotspur Way, with talk of further contract extensions already starting to gather pace.

Tottenham Hotspur - Top Five Highest Earners 2023/24 (Per Week) Son Heung-min £190,000 Ivan Perisic £180,000 James Maddison £170,000 Cristian Romero £165,000 Dejan Kulusevski £110,000 Via Spotrac

Spurs eye up more extensions after Udogie deal

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are already planning to extend more players' contracts, with preliminary talks currently in the works. The Italian journalist suggested that midfielder Sarr - who like Udogie has been a revelation this season - could be next on Spurs' list.

Romano hinted that negotiations weren't far off starting between Sarr's representatives and the Tottenham hierarchy, as the former eye up an improvement on his £10,000-per-week contract.

Elsewhere, it's also been claimed by Football Insider that Son - who himself pockets £190,000 per week - is also being tipped for a new deal. The South Korea international has taken on the mantle of captain this season and helped plug the goals gap left behind by Harry Kane, which has led some to suggest he could be about to be rewarded for his increased role within the side.

When quizzed about the rumoured Spurs contract talks, Brown admitted the north Londoners were doing the right thing by tying their top talent down to new deals early doors. Hinting it gives Postecoglou the best chance of success, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs were unlikely to face any issues in negotiations either.

On the current situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Brown said:

“They’ve both become really important players for Spurs. I don't think anyone saw just how important Sarr would become, but Son was always going to be a key player once Kane left. “I think being able to tie them both down long term would be a huge boost for Spurs and it doesn't look like that's going to be an issue, as they're both happy there. You can see that under Postecoglou players are playing with a smile on their faces again and I think getting them to sign long-term won't be an issue really.”

January reinforcements expected for stretched Spurs

There's even more reason for Tottenham fans to get excited, as it's claimed the 2008 League Cup winners will be active in January, with a new centre-back back at the top of Postecoglou's shopping list. Labelling that position a 'priority' during the January window, the 58-year-old coach is keen to add depth to his ranks.

One name linked with a move is OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, who according to football.london is currently in talks over a switch to the Premier League. The former Barcelona man has rebuilt his career in his native France and if Spurs get their way in the window, it looks like the 23-year-old defender could be Tottenham-bound next month.