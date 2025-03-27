Tottenham Hotspur have made Andoni Iraola their top target to replace Ange Postecoglou this summer with the Australian's future in 'serious doubt', according to The Athletic.

The Lilywhites are battling in the bottom half of the table after a poor domestic campaign which has been littered with injuries and poor performances, leaving all their eggs for European qualification in the basket of winning the Europa League.

Spurs have lost 15 times in the Premier League this season and that has left fans clamouring for change, and it now seems that Daniel Levy is ready to make changes this summer.

Tottenham Eyeing Iraola

£10m release clause 'no barrier' to deal

According to a report by Jack Pitt-Brooke, Postecoglou's future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is now in 'serious doubt' after a string of poor results and performance.

Spurs chiefs have identified Bournemouth boss Iraola as their top target to replace him, and the Spaniard's £10m release clause at the Vitality Stadium is not seen as a barrier to a potential appointment.

However, Bournemouth want to tie Iraola to a new long-term contract and the decision will ultimately come down to what the manager wants to do with his own future. Currently there is no clarity on what his preference would be, with the potential of a vacancy at Real Madrid this summer also something to consider.

Bournemouth's 24/25 Premier League Stats So Far Matches 29 Wins 12 Draws 8 Losses 9 Goals Scored 48 Goals Conceded 36 Points Won 44 Position 10th

Iraola has been described as "phenomenal" for the job he has done since replacing Gary O'Neil at Bournemouth, and the Cherries are currently in contention for a Champions League place next season despite losing top goalscorer Dominic Solanke to Spurs last summer.

The former Rayo Vallecano boss has just one year remaining on his contract and if the club aren't able to claim a spot alongside Europe's elite for next season he could potentially be tempted to move on.

Spurs are also interested in Fulham's Marco Silva and Brentford's Thomas Frank as potential candidates to replace Postecoglou, but it's Iraola who is now the leading candidate for the role should the former Celtic man not see out the rest of his contract in north London.

Statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 27/03/2025.