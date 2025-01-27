Tottenham Hotspur are ready to trigger Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams' £50 million release clause to try and turn their season around, according to Fichajes.net.

A 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City on Sunday (January 26) was their 13th loss of the Premier League season, and fans made their feelings clear with shouts of 'Levy Out'. Spurs' chairman has come under fire for a lack of transfer activity despite an injury crisis that has taken hold and plunged Ange Postecoglou's future into huge doubt.

Postecoglou was eager to sign a new attacker this month and was keen on Randal Kolo Muani, but Paris Saint-Germain preferred a loan move to Juventus. Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky remains the club's only signing so far this window, arriving from Sparta Prague for £12.5 million.

Tottenham Willing To Pay Nico Williams' Release Clause

Ange Postecoglou Desperately Needs Attacking Reinforcements

Tottenham are sat 15th in the league after 23 games, and this has been the worst Premier League campaign in the club's history. The North Londoners need a major lift, and Levy, who is still backing Postecoglou, is now prepared to pay the £50 million required to sign Williams.

Williams, 22, has starred for Ernesto Valverde's side at San Mames Stadium this season, registering three goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions. He boasts electric pace and trickery that were displayed at last summer's European Championships, where he was one of Spain's standout performers and caught BBC Sport's John Bennett's eye:

"Nico Williams is player of the tournament for me. Absolutely frightening when he’s on full flow."

Nico Williams Stats La Liga 2024-25 Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 5 Accurate Crosses 1.2 (27%) Successful Dribbles 2.3 (39%) Ground Duels Won 4.8 (42%)

Barcelona were keen on Williams, who earns a purported £300,000 per week, following Euro 2024 but felt they had enough wingers in their squad, and the young forward was happy to stay with his boyhood club. He has also been on Arsenal's radar, and the Gunners are also prepared to trigger his release clause, which suggests a transfer tug-of-war between the North London rivals could ensue.

Spurs will no doubt be thinking about their current situation regarding a move for the 24-cap Spain international, but they also have the future in mind. Son Heung-min, 32, has come off the boil this season and will eventually need replacing despite the Lilywhites triggering the one-year extension option on the South Korean forward's contract.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025.

