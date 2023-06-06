Ange Postecoglou has become Tottenham’s new head coach after the north London club finally appointed a permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

The Athletic have confirmed that the 57-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Hotspur Way.

He is expected to have a very busy schedule in his early weeks as Spurs boss - with a number of players reportedly set to depart the club.

The Australian coach conquered Scotland in what turned out to be his final season at Celtic.

He won a domestic treble after beating Inverness 3-1 in the Scottish Cup.

But now has his sights set on the mountainous challenge he will face in the Premier League, where he becomes the first individual from his country to lead a side.

In what could prove to be an important window, the serial winner is set to part ways with seven first-team players.

The Spurs faithful shared their feelings about the appointment by establishing a hasty campaign named ‘#NoToPostecoglou’.

However, their opinions may change now that the move has materialised, knowing that the veteran coach is willing to be ruthless in the forthcoming transfer window.

Who are the seven senior players set to be axed by Postecoglou?

Spurs’ underwhelming campaign, in which they missed out on Europe qualification of any sort, has seemed to prompt a mass exodus at the club.

Not on the list, though, is Harry Kane, who has attracted heavy interest from European giants Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Both clubs are in dire need of a striker and have earmarked the talismanic Englishman as their top priority.

However, Daniel Levy is understood to be sceptical over a potential sale.

With the club looking to retain Kane in their ranks, seven of his teammates are reportedly at risk of being moved on.

Their captain and first-choice shot-stopper Hugo Lloris is one of the seven after underperforming for the last couple of seasons, notably during Newcastle’s five-goal first-half demolition of Spurs back in April.

But it’s not just their skipper who will probably be plying their trade elsewhere next term.

Central defensive pairing Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier are poised to depart as Postecoglou does not view them as valuable assets to his team.

Having provided eight assists in his first season in England, even Ivan Perisic is set to be axed upon the former Celtic boss' arrival.

Ivan Perisic (L) and Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur look on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Milan, Italy

Arnaut Danjuma, who spent six months at the club on a loan deal, will return to Spanish outfit Villarreal as Spurs' higher-ups have decided not to make his deal permanent.

In what could be a big summer of change, Ryan Sessegnon’s future is also uncertain, while Wales international Ben Davies could also be on the chopping board.

As well as the long list of first-team departures, the futures of those who spent last season out on loan are also up in the air and this list includes Giovani Lo Celso.

Other players outside the first team also at risk

Also, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks, who spent the last campaign at Atletico Madrid and Sampdoria, respectively, may no longer have a future in London.

The club have also not made a decision regarding Tanguy Ndombele, a player who played a bit-part role in Napoli’s incredible Scudetto triumph.

Sources have indicated, however, that Postecoglou may monitor the 26-year-old’s situation before a final decision is made.

Who will Tottenham bring in to replace their seven outgoings?

It’s all well and good getting rid of some deadwood in the first couple of months of your stewardship.

But Postecoglou will also look towards the summer to bolster the squad heading into the new season.

To aid their defensive frailties, Spurs could opt to bring in Villarreal defender Pau Torres, while they are long-term admirers of Alessandro Bastoni, too.

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 12: Pau Torres of Villarreal CF celebrates following their draw and qualification in the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two match between Bayern München and Villarreal CF at Football Arena Munich on April 12, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

With no European football on the schedule next season, Postecoglou's sole focus will be on climbing the Premier League table, while performing well in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Strength in numbers will be required to do, so the former Celtic boss will turn to the market to complete his prospective squad overhaul.

The Sun have claimed that Celtic’s prolific attacker Kyogo Furuhashi could follow suit and reunite with his former coach in north London.

In replacement of Hugo Lloris, The Sun also report that Brentford’s David Raya would be on their shortlist, though their bid is £20m shy of the Bees' £40m valuation, according to Sky Sports.

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic celebrates his third goal (Hat trick goal) during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Dundee FC on August 8, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom