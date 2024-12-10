Tottenham Hotspur could part ways with midfielder Yves Bissouma if they receive a tempting offer next year, journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed.

The Malian midfielder has struggled to cement his place in Ange Postecoglou’s first XI this season, starting just eight Premier League games, and his departure could soon be on the cards, according to Gold.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Spurs insider pointed to the fact that Bissouma has started fewer than half of the top-flight games he has been available for during his time at Spurs and reiterated his claim in a report for football.london that Tottenham could accept 'a decent bid' for the 28-year-old:

“I just kind of get this feeling that Spurs, if there was a decent bid for Bissouma next summer, at this point, I think they would take it. “I think they would probably bite someone's hand off, because he's only started 44 Premier League matches out of the 91 he's been available for, or would have been available potential, 91 in the three seasons since he started at the club, since he arrived for £30 million from Brighton, which looked like such a snip at the time.”

Bissouma has seen an increase in playing time lately, with Rodrigo Bentancur still serving his seven-match ban, and has started in Tottenham’s last four top-flight games.

The ex-Brighton midfielder most recently gave away a penalty in Spurs’ 4-3 home defeat to Chelsea and took to social media to apologise to his teammates.

The 'world-class' Malian ace also picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, ruling him out of Tottenham’s visit to Southampton this Sunday.

Under contract in North London until June 2026, Bissouma will have just 12 months left on his deal at the end of the season and is among several Spurs stars now facing an uncertain future at the club.

The likes of Heung-min Son, Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman all see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are expected to trigger a 12-month extension in Son’s contract, instead of tying him to a new multi-year deal, amid concerns over their growing wage bill.

Yves Bissouma's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 2 Assists 0 Pass completion % 89.6 Progressive passes per 90 6.22 Minutes played 738

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.