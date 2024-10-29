Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that forward Wilson Odobert has suffered a serious injury setback after struggling with fitness over the last few months.

The tricky attacker arrived at Hotspur Way during the summer transfer window, joining the club from Championship side Burnley. It's been a difficult start to life in north London due to injuries, and Postecoglou has now provided a worrying update.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday afternoon, Postecoglou has confirmed that Odobert has suffered an injury setback and it's looking like a serious one. The Australian manager has also added that Heung-min Son is set to miss the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City, but they are aiming to have him back in time for the weekend...

"Son is almost fit but probably from our perspective we'll aim for the weekend. We're quite confident he'll be right for the weekend. The only other one missing out which is a bit of a disappointment is Wilson, who has had a setback during the week and it seems like it is a serious one so we're just waiting for more information. From the weekend everybody is ok and Djed is back training."

Although Spurs are desperate to achieve trophy success, Postecoglou understandably has one eye on the Premier League at the weekend. The north London outfit face Aston Villa on Sunday before a trip to Galatasaray in the Europa League next week. For Postecoglou, it's imperative that they can get Son back fit for the hectic schedule upcoming.

Odobert is yet to make a real impact at Tottenham, but it will be a major disappointment for Postecoglou and his team. The former Burnley man was brought in to be an additional option in attack, but he's barely been seen by Tottenham supporters.