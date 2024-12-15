Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a race with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk, according to TBR Football.

The Lilywhites have set their sights on the versatile centre-back amid a defensive injury curse for Ange Postecoglou this season.

Struijk, 25, has garnered interest from the three Premier League clubs amid a fine season in the EFL Championship. He's been a rock for Daniel Farke's Peacocks, with the boss labelling him and Joe Rodon as the two "best centre-backs in the league", filling in as captain and leading the team in their push for the Championship title and automatic promotion.

Leeds are eager for Struijk to stay put at Elland Road, and a return to the top-flight could determine whether he will remain with the club next summer. He has just over two years on his current £29,000 per week deal and has been with the Yorkshire outfit since January 2020.

Spurs have encountered problems at the back this season with injuries plaguing Postecoglou's defence. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have run into constant fitness issues, while Ben Davies picked up a hamstring injury midweek against Rangers.

The North Londoners hold a strong relationship with Leeds after signing Archie Gray from the Championship side in the summer, while Rodon and Manor Solomon went in the opposite direction in separate deals. The Peacocks aren't expected to entertain offers for Struijk in January, but a potential move next summer is possible if promotion isn't achieved.

Wolves and Brighton are also monitoring Struijk, a member of the Leeds team that was relegated from the Premier League in 2023. His experience playing in the top tier makes him an enticing option, and he's a product of Ajax's famous academy.

Pascal Struijk Statistics 2024-25 Appearances 22 Clean Sheets 11 Goals 2 Interceptions Per Game 1.1 Tackles Per Game 1.0 Clearances Per Game 3.2

Tottenham, Brighton and Wolves all need defensive reinforcements

Struijk emerges as a target for the three Premier League outfits

Tottenham could swoop for Struijk, who has been described as "outstanding", to strengthen their defence that has performed well when fit, shipping just 19 goals in 15 league games. The main issue Postecoglou has run into is keeping his defenders fit, and Van de Ven's persistent absence has been problematic.

Brighton are eyeing Struijk as they look to add more depth to their defence. Lewis Dunk has been playing as a left centre-back, but the 33-year-old is a right-footer and is coming into the latter stages of his career.

Wolves have endured a disastrous season and looked vulnerable at the back amid their relegation scrap. The Old Gold have conceded 40 goals, more than any other Premier League side.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/12/2024.