Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in a summer move for Leeds United starlet Harry Gray, the younger brother of Archie Gray, according to TBR Football.

The Lilywhites are reportedly among several Premier League clubs considering an offseason swoop for the ‘incredibly talented’ 16-year-old forward.

Leeds are unable to offer Gray a long-term contract as he does not turn 17 until October, but the club remain confident of retaining the England U17 international.

Gray has been training with Leeds’ first-team squad this season but has yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League promotion chasers.

Spurs Keen on Archie Gray’s Brother

Premier League clubs chasing Harry Gray

According to TBR Football, Leeds face a summer battle to keep Gray, with at least three Premier League clubs showing interest in the teenager.

Tottenham could face competition from North London rivals Arsenal and Carabao Cup winners Newcastle United, with both clubs keen on securing the centre-forward.

However, the Lilywhites are believed to have an advantage in the race, as Gray, praised as 'ridiculous', reportedly wants to play for the same club as his brother Archie, who joined Spurs from Leeds on a six-year deal last summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gray has made six appearances in Premier League 2 this season, scoring two goals.

Tottenham are preparing for a busy summer window amid their disappointing domestic campaign, with the club set to finish outside the top 10 for the first time since the 2007/08 season.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Spurs are targeting several exciting additions to their first-team squad, including River Plate star Franco Mastantuono.

The North London club have reportedly already entered discussions over a move for the Argentinian starlet, who has a release clause in the region of £38m.

Harry Gray's Leeds U21 Stats (2024/25 Premier League 2) Games 6 Starts 5 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes played 450

