Tottenham Hotspur are working on securing a deal for either Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba or VfL Wolfsburg ace Micky van de Ven, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The pair have both been identified by Ange Postecoglou as ideal choices, but the former Celtic boss will only form a proposal for one of them, Romano claims.

Tottenham transfer news – Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven

Postecoglou - with the backing of chairman Daniel Levy - will hope to change Tottenham’s fortunes after missing out on all levels of European football in 2022/23.

A new face in the centre-back has been pinpointed as an area of need, especially as Clement Lenglet has now returned to Barcelona following his season-long loan in north London.

Tottenham have now realised they are not blessed with options in the heart of defence, and so have narrowed their search down to Tapsoba and Van de Ven, with reports stating that the club are working hard behind the scenes to configure deals.

According to De Telegraaf (via MailOnline) that Spurs have agreed a five-year deal, worth £30m, with Van de Ven, while Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that the club are ‘really close’ to finalising a deal for Tapsoba, who is valued at £25.7m by Transfermarkt.

As alluded to, it’s evident that Postecoglou is actively trying to resolve Spurs’ defensive issues, but now the Australian coach has the problem of deciding which player suits his philosophy better.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Tottenham and their centre-back options?

On the defensive duo, Romano claimed that Spurs are monitoring both, but will only launch a bid for the one they feel is best for them.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, he said: “Yeah, for Tottenham, they are still working on both Micky van de Ven and Tapsoba. The idea internally at the club is to just sign one of them.”

Should Tottenham sign Edmond Tapsoba or Micky Van de Ven?

While Tottenham fans can’t look past the fact that they conceded a nervy 63 goals last term, it’ll be important to see what aspects each of their prospective newbie could bring to the table.

When comparing the two, courtesy of Fbref’s player comparison tool, there isn’t a stark difference in their defensive capabilities. Tapsoba completed 1.6 tackles, 1.25 blocks, and 3.42 clearances per 90, while his Dutch counterpart completed 1.36, 1.27 and 3.27, respectively.

And while Tapsoba completes more passes per 90 (59.3 compared to Van de Ven’s 46.7), the 21-year-old Wolfsburg defender’s pass completion rate is 2.2% higher, per the same website.

What may entice Postecoglou and Levy to opt Van de Ven is his lightning-quick speed. The Wormer-born star recorded a maximum speed of 35.97 km/h last term and was ranked ninth-fastest, per the official Bundesliga website, out of all the players in the German top division..

Neither defender blows the other out of the water, on face value, but Van de Ven’s youth (albeit it just two years) and his pace may prove to be the deciding factor.