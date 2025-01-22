Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling is ‘very keen’ on a move to Tottenham Hotspur amid growing interest from Premier League clubs, according to TEAMtalk.

The 18-year-old midfielder is reportedly eager to join the Lilywhites after the season, although they are likely to face competition from multiple clubs around England and Europe.

The likes of Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool are thought to be monitoring Dibling, with German giants RB Leipzig also keen on a move which may have to wait a few more months.

While Dibling is currently unlikely to move in January, his summer departure seems more realistic, considering Southampton may struggle to retain their ‘exceptional’ starlet in the event of Premier League relegation.

Tyler Dibling ‘Wants’ Tottenham Move

Despite growing Premier League interest

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have shown interest in Dibling recently and have identified the 18-year-old as their next promising young signing, after welcoming Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray in the summer.

The Lilywhites are reportedly ‘working very hard’ behind the scenes for Dibling’s arrival later in 2025, as they look to beat competition from Premier League rivals early for the Exeter-born talent.

Southampton are likely to demand over £25m for Dibling’s departure after the season, as they anticipate a potential bidding war in a couple of months.

Dibling has been a key player for the Saints this season and a bright spark in their disappointing Premier League campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

The 18-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his St Mary’s contract in January, and it remains to be seen whether he will sign an extension amid growing interest from English heavyweights.

Tottenham are expecting movement in the closing stages of the January transfer window, with a new forward signing now on the agenda for Ange Postecoglou.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,230

