Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is as good as Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, Jamie O'Hara has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old is having a difficult season, but O'Hara says he's still a world-class player and thinks there are reasons behind his struggles.

Tottenham news — Son Heung-min

While Son isn't having the greatest campaign, he does have something to smile about.

The South Korean recently won the Goal of the Season prize at the 2023 London Football Awards for his fantastic strike in Tottenham's 6-2 win against Leicester City back in September.

It's been his best performance this term, with the Spurs player coming off the bench to score a hat-trick that day.

Since then, however, Son has scored just three more goals in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt, showing his struggles this term.

What has Jamie O'Hara said about Son Heung-min?

O'Hara thinks Son has played poorly in the current campaign but has suggested that a new manager may be able to get the best out of the South Korea international again.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, the former Tottenham midfielder said: "I've seen Marcus Rashford play like that last season and everyone was saying Marcus Rashford is done, he needs to leave, blah, blah, blah. A proper coach comes in, an exciting coach, coaches him better, gives him belief and confidence. All of a sudden, you see what Marcus Rashford is. Son is as good as Marcus Rashford, if not better.

"Son's a world-class player and he needs a manager who's going to get the best out of him. Look, last season, he [Antonio Conte] did. There was something about the team last season where it had a bit of fight and a bit of passion and a bit of intensity. That's just gone out of the team. Son, he's not been great. He's been poor; he's been poor, but I think there are reasons behind why he's been so poor."

Will Son Heung-min rediscover his best form?

You'd think so. Overall, Son, who cost Tottenham £18m when he arrived at Hotspur Way from Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports, has been a success in north London. This season is probably just a one-off.

In just over 360 appearances for Spurs, Son has scored more than 140 goals (also via Transfermarkt).

Ultimately, he has too much quality to remain in this rut. Next term, then, perhaps Tottenham supporters will see Son scoring on a regular basis and at his best again.