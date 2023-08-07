Highlights The article examines the worst away kits in Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League history, highlighting designs that were met with criticism and disappointment.

Poor design decisions, such as misplaced patterns and unbalanced elements, plagued kits like the 2002-2003 Kappa away kit and the 2008-2009 Puma away kit, leaving fans unimpressed and questioning the creative team's choices.

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, football has seen a whirlwind of changes both on and off the pitch. One of the most visible changes has been in the arena of kits.

These aren’t just clothes; they’re an identity, a statement, and sometimes, a fashion disaster. When it comes to Tottenham Hotspur, one of the most well-known clubs in English football, the spectrum of away kits has been nothing short of a roller coaster. Spurs have a storied history, rich in tradition and filled with memorable moments. A part of that history, which fans often passionately debate, is the ever-changing design of their away kits. With different manufacturers and designers taking their creative shots over the years, it's been a mixed bag of hits and misses.

Fans cherish some designs, holding them as iconic symbols of successful seasons. Others, however, have been less than stellar, eliciting puzzled looks and even outright disdain from the Spurs faithful. Sometimes the colours were off, other times the patterns clashed, and on a few unfortunate occasions, the entire concept seemed to misfire.

In the world of fashion, they say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but there are times when a general consensus builds around particular designs being less than appealing. It happens to the best of us and the most significant football clubs.

This list of the worst Tottenham away shirts isn't just an examination of fabric and stitching. It's a nostalgic journey through the Premier League era, a trip down memory lane where we'll explore designs that perhaps didn't age well. From bold and adventurous to downright bewildering, these are the kits that sparked conversations, raised eyebrows and became memorable in ways the designers probably didn't intend.

We've managed to pick out 15 that stand out as the worst of the bunch in the Premier League era. Buckle up, as this journey through sartorial history is bound to stir up memories and emotions.

Read more: Top 10 midfielders in the Premier League ranked worst to best

15 1997-1999 Pony Away Kit

The 1997-1999 Pony away kit was an experiment in boldness.

The bright purple screamed for attention, while the white trim down the sides tried to provide balance. Unfortunately, the end result was more garish than grand. It became an example of a failed experiment in design, with fans and critics alike questioning the choice.

Purple has worked with Spurs' away shirts, especially the 1995-1996 edition.

This look, however, was deemed more suitable for a training ground than a Premier League pitch.

14 2002-2003 Kappa Away Kit

With the 2002-2003 Kappa away kit, a two-toned navy blue concept seemed like a good idea - but turned out to be rather uninspiring for the North London faithful.

The contrast was a bit boring- a design like this one left fans wondering what the creative team was thinking. While less is more, this kit went completely against this theory.

13 1995-1997 Pony Away Kit

This mid-90s offering from Pony featured an eye-watering shade of highlighter yellow paired with dark blue sleeves and a slew of busy patterns.

It was an ensemble that never really came together, resulting in a dizzying display that lacked harmony and refinement. Some fans might hold a nostalgic fondness for this kit, but its place on this list is a testament to its status as one of Spurs' least impressive sartorial outings.

12 2011-2012 Puma Away Kit

The 2011-2012 Puma away kit had potential but fell short.

The mismatched purple and black halves were not particularly appealing, creating an imbalance in the overall design. While the colours themselves weren't terrible, the uneven split down the middle led to an unwelcome distraction. It seemed like a good idea in the design studio but failed to translate into a coherent or appealing look on the pitch.

11 2014-2015 Under Armour Away Kit

Under Armour's 2014-2015 away kit for Tottenham was heavily criticised for its bright yellow colour and strange trim down the side.

This design lacked the usual sophistication associated with Spurs' kits and was deemed a disappointment by many. The colours, the pattern, the overall appearance - it all combined to create a look that was, sadly, more memorable for its missteps than its merits.

10 2008-2009 Puma Away Kit

Cracking the top 10 worst kits is the 2008-2009 Puma away kit.

The full light blue kit certainly stood out. It was a confusing and unbalanced design decision that failed to resonate with fans. Instead of adding flair, the stripe seemed misplaced, and the kit ended up looking disjointed. Tottenham's history with Puma has had its ups and downs, and this kit is a definite down.

Read more: Ranking Every Premier League Club's Best Ever Home Kit

9 2001-2002 Adidas Away Kit

Light blue might work for Manchester City, but for Tottenham's 2001-2002 Adidas away kit, it was a miss for us.

The shirt with navy trim down the sides was somewhat confusing - the light blue didn't connect with the club's traditional colours, and the overall appearance lacked the class typically associated with Spurs' kits.

Fans were left feeling cold about this one, and it's not hard to see why.

8 1999-2001 Adidas Away Kit

Adidas usually gets it right, but their 1999-2001 away kit for Tottenham fell short.

The navy blue colour was overshadowed by neon yellow and grey patches on the shoulders and sides - accompanied by an unusual white collar. These elements seemed like afterthoughts rather than integrated parts of the design. What could have been a sleek, clean look ended up being an awkward and unattractive kit, earning its place on this list.

7 1993-1995 Umbro Away Kit

With the 1993-1995 Umbro away kit, Tottenham entered a confusing territory of too many colours.

The purple and navy blue combination turned out to be too jarring, and fans would rather forget this attempt at creativity. The clash of colours was a misstep that has placed this kit firmly in the annals of Tottenham's design mistakes.

6 2007-2008 Puma Away Kit

The 2007-2008 Puma away kit was adventurous, but the neon yellow and silver stripes simply didn't pay off.

It was a look that was hard to ignore, but for all the wrong reasons. Rather than looking innovative and fresh, it ended up appearing overly busy and poorly conceived. This design showed that even well-intentioned boldness can lead to failure.

5 2003-2004 Kappa Away Kit

The 2003-2004 Kappa away kit was another example of going with a specific colour that failed to hit the spot.

Once again, light blue isn't a colour typically associated with the club, and its re-introduction felt out of place. Along with the colour, the kit featured awkward design elements that didn't mesh well.

It's a kit that many Spurs fans would like to forget.

4 2005-2006 Kappa Away Kit

Kappa's 2005-2006 away kit was another misfire.

The shade of royal blue, combined with yellow trim, seemed like an afterthought. It was an attempt to create something unique, but the execution was flawed. The design failed to resonate with supporters, and the overall look felt disconnected from Tottenham's identity and tradition.

3 2009-2010 Puma Away Kit

The 2009-2010 Puma away kit was navy blue and featured a huge yellow graphic print that was deemed too loud and garish for the typically classy Spurs.

This kit was attention-grabbing, but not in the way the designers probably hoped. The over-the-top design was scrutinised for being too flashy and not in line with Tottenham's understated elegance. A classic example of how a bold idea can go wrong.

2 1991-1992 Umbro Away Kit

Almost taking the top spot is the 1991-1992 Umbro away kit.

The strange combination of teal and purple, coupled with a busy geometric pattern, made this one of the most unpopular kits in Spurs' history. It was a design that seemed to throw caution to the wind, with too many ideas colliding. The end result was a confusing mess that fans quickly relegated to the back of their closets.

1 2015-2016 Under Armour Away Kit

And here it is, the most dubious honour of all - the worst Tottenham away kit in the Premier League era.

The 2015-2016 Under Armour away kit came along at a time where almost every Spurs shirt had some form of sash on it.

While this garish blue shirt with navy half stripes was certainly unique, it's safe to say that it's a bit of an eyesore to look at. The sponsor moulded into a stripe that looks like it was cut from another piece of fabric did not help its case, creating an ensemble that was as baffling as it was unattractive. Despite the bold attempt, this kit failed to win over the hearts of fans and takes the crown as the worst away kit in Tottenham's Premier League history.

It's a reminder that even the most well-intentioned design can sometimes go awry.

These 15 kits are a testament to the risks and rewards of design innovation. While some may see beauty in these designs, they have, for various reasons, ended up as the 15 worst Tottenham away kits in the Premier League era. They remind us that fashion is fleeting, but memories - even those of questionable taste - endure.