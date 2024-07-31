Highlights Tottenham confirmed the signing of talented youngster Yang Min-Hyeok on the 28th of July 2024.

Min-Hyeok excelled in the K-League as a winger and won over plaudits quickly.

Joining Spurs in 2025, it's unlikely Min-Hyeok will play immediately, but could make a case for first-team action under Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of exciting youngster Yang Min-Hyeok on the 28th July 2024 whilst on tour in Eastern Asia, continuing their determination to nurture young and entertaining talent instead of opting for the ready-made best players in the world.

The youngster, who has quickly earned comparisons to one of Tottenham's greatest players of all time and current captain Heung-min Son, has all the characteristics needed to excel in the Premier League. It may be one of the hardest leagues in the world, but he was highly sought-after for a reason, with two other teams in the English top flight also reportedly interested in acquiring his signature.

Although he will not be playing for Spurs in 2024, he will eventually. Therefore, we have outlined everything you need to know about Spurs' new teenage superstar, Min-Hyeok. From his pace, energy and skill to his career so far, it's easy to see why the Lilywhites made a move for him.

Yang Min-Hyeok's Career so Far

Became the youngest player in Gangwon FC's history

Yang Min-Hyeok has not been playing at a professional level for a long time. In 2022, he joined Gangneung Jeil High School and started to play for the school's football club, known as the Academy of Gangwon FC. He was promoted to the senior team for the 2024 season — and, since then, he has blossomed into life.

He started the opening game of the 2024 K-League season against Jeju United and, in doing so, he became the club's youngest-ever player at the age of 17 years, 10 months and 15 days. Naturally, it took time for the South Korean winger to adapt to the pace of professional football, but eventually, in a match away to Gwangju FC, he curled a stunning strike into the net.

At the age of 17 years, 10 months, and 23 days, he became the youngest scorer in the club's history as well. Min-Hyeok has also represented South Korea's youth national teams — and it feels like only a matter of time until he makes his senior debut.

Yang Min-Hyeok's Career Stats League Matches Goals Assists 2024 K-League 25 8 4 2023 K-League U18 Championship 2 1 0 2022 K-League U18 Championship 2 0 0

Yang Min-Hyeok's Style of Play and Position

Likes to take players on one-on-one

Born on the 16th April 2006, Min-Hyeok is just 18 years old, yet the South Korean star is already loving life as a right winger. At a height of 1.76m - just over five feet, seven inches - the right-footed winger has caused chaos in the K-League. He has started 14 matches on the right flank, scoring six goals and picking up two assists in the process.

Meanwhile, the world's best teenagers always have to be versatile now to be able to adapt to the intensity of the best leagues around the globe. Min-Hyeok has picked up four goal contributions from 11 matches as a left-winger, which will only fill Spurs with confidence. As a winger, he is aggressive, always wanting to get forward and looks dangerous in the final, as outlined by Sungmo Lee.

“Yang Min-Hyeok is the best young player in the K-League right now, and most significantly, he’s still a high school student. His talent was so exceptional, so his club Gangwon proposed a professional contract to a high school student, which was the first ever case in K League’s history," South Korean football expert Sungmo Lee told Football.London.

"He showed great performances in the K-League this season, winning the Young Player of the Month award three times in a row from April to June. He is a great dribbler but also possesses great finishing skills, which makes Korean fans hope that he can become the next Heung-min Son, especially if he joins the same club.” The youngster also outlined his personal style of play during his first interview with Tottenham, stating:

"My style is very aggressive. I'm good with one-on-ones and quite fast. I also have good finishing skills.

In the clips, it's easy to see the youngster's confidence. He may only be 18, but he wants to take players on, drive forward and quickly work his way into the final third. It's often a rarity that players opt to go one-on-one with defenders in the modern day, instead deciding to play it in a system around the final third like Pep Guardiola typically desires. However, Min-Hyeok is a breath of fresh air, and he will be hopeful of keeping that style as he progresses to one of the best leagues in the world.

Tottenham's Agreement With Yang Min-Hyeok

Min-Hyeok signed a contract until 2030

On the 28th July 2024, Tottenham officially confirmed the signing of Min-Hyeok. He will join for an estimated £3.5m— a club record for the South Korean side. A six-year deal was agreed with the club until June 2030, although he will not officially join Spurs until January 2025. All parties agreed that the youngster should finish the K-League season with Gangwon FC.

The winger will join an illustrious list of South Korean players to play for one of the most successful clubs in the world. Lee Young-pyo plied his trade for Spurs from 2005 to 2008, whilst current club captain Son, one of the best players in the Premier League, will forever be a part of the team's history. When Min-Hyeok's deal was announced, the winger outlined his delight at joining a club like Spurs.

"First of all, joining such a big club is an honour. I will try my best to show my best. I don’t think that I am that young and I am chasing my dream. It is a big challenge, [but] I believe I can show and prove my talent. Joining a big club like Spurs means that the club acknowledges my abilities. I believe that if I do my best and work hard, I will automatically improve a lot," he stated.

"When I move (to London), adapting will be important. There is Sonny. This will be a big help for my adaptation process since we are both Korean. Sonny is captain of Korea [and] I would say he had a big influence on my decision."

Yang Min-Hyeok's Future at Tottenham

Unlikely to play immediately when he joins in January 2025

When Min-Hyeok joins in January 2025, it is unlikely that he will immediately break into the first team. Despite his clear talent, it will take time for the South Korean to adapt to life in London, particularly when the culture is drastically different to Eastern Asia. However, he will likely feature in first-team training at Hotspur Way, which will allow him to learn from some of the best players in the world.

Spurs are competing in the Europa League in the 2024/25 season, which could provide some much-needed minutes for the club's youngsters. The likes of Jamie Donley and Mikey Moore will be hoping for minutes — and Min-Hyeok will join that list. He will have to impress manager Ange Postecoglou to even think about playing in competitive matches.

The Australian provided his thoughts on the winger when he was announced during pre-season. saying: "We're delighted to have him as part of the club, somebody who was identified by our scouting department. A young talented player and we're looking always to not just for the present but for the future."

Meanwhile, the signing of Min-Hyeok showcases Tottenham's plans to start preparing for life without Son, one of the best strikers in their history. Not only will he continue to connect with a major market in South Korea, but his pace, energy and skill bear remarkable similarities to a young and thriving Son in 2015. Everyone at Spurs will be hoping he progresses in the same manner and becomes a legend in his own right.

Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 31/7/24)