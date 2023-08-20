Tottenham Hotspur midfielder enforcer Yves Bissouma stood out in his side’s opener against Brentford, and journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he could have a big season ahead.

New boss Ange Postecoglou will rely on the brilliance of Bissouma and co. to catapult his side back into Champions League contention this campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Yves Bissouma

Following the £100m departure of Harry Kane, the north Londoners will look to players to become the club’s shining stars in a season where climbing the Premier League rankings is the primary objective.

Bissouma, who has been courted as a ‘midfield jewel’ by football scout Jacek Kulig, pockets £55,000 per week in north London could become one of Postecoglou’s ‘most important players', Brown has now told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-cap Mali international joined from Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal worth £25m and has played just 29 games since, with 23 of those coming in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, his inaugural term at the club was hindered by a sustained ankle fracture, which led the 26-year-old to miss 17 games, per Transfermarkt.

Things are now looking up for Bissouma, though, and off the back of his promising showing against cross-London rivals Brentford, Brown believes if he can perform well in his newfound role, he could become one of the club’s most influential assets.

Tottenham Hotspur 2023 summer transfers Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) £25.6m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Pedro Porro (Sporting) £39m As per Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Tottenham Hotspur and Yves Bissouma?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “The way that Spurs are playing and the way they set up gives Yves Bissouma a lot of responsibility. He is going to have to be the main man in that midfield really, he’s got the responsibility for holding down the fort but also being the first player to play the outlet pass and drive the team on as well.

“I think he’s been given quite a big role by Ange Postecoglou and if he thrives in that role, he could become one of Spurs’ most important players this season.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

As the transfer deadline edges closer, Tottenham will look to sign a centre-forward, who could look to emulate the goalscoring exploits of new Bayern Munich man Kane.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that, despite Tottenham’s links to both Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku, the club have not made serious enquiries for either, while Spurs have already begun discussions with Belgian side Gent over the signing of superstar Gift Orban, Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian journalist said that Spurs are hoping to negotiate and will look to pay under the asking price, which has been reported to be £25-£30m.

Nigeria’s latest hot-short centre-forward has begun 2023/24 in firing form by scoring five goals in as many games for his current employers and could be the missing piece of Postecoglou’s puzzle.

Meanwhile, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the prospect of Richarlison and Ivan Toney competing from the striker spot at Hotspur Way is an ‘exciting’ one should the Englishman end up being Tottenham-bound, despite currently serving an eight-month ban.