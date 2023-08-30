Harry Kane was adored by Tottenham fans for the best part of a decade as the club's first choice striker, but his final few hours at the club appear to have been frosty to say the least. The England striker will go down as a club legend, as he is the second top goalscorer in Premier League history - behind only Alan Shearer - and the top scorer of all-time for England.

Supporters of the club will be gutted to hear that a report from the Telegraph claims that the 30-year-old was subjected to poor treatment by the club he has given the best years of his career. While it is understandable that they may not have been overly happy to lose their talisman, the people making decisions at Spurs could have definitely gone about their business in a better way for a man whose legacy will live on forever at the club.

Harry Kane's treatment before Bayern Munich move revealed

The report in question claims that Kane was unable to say goodbyes to his teammates at the training ground as he was denied access to the facilities, meaning he also couldn't pick up his personal belongings. This decision was said to be communicated to the player via an email from the club, stating that it was not appropriate for him to show face at the training ground. His family were also not allowed to access the suite he held at Tottenham’s stadium and had to rely on possessions being sent on along with the player’s belongings.

It is reported that Kane had asked to be allowed to train with his team in a normal fashion in the lead up to the club's opening Premier League fixture against Brentford, while Tottenham and Bayern Munich finalised the terms of the transfer. This request was rebuffed by the club as Kane was told to wait to fly to Germany away from the training facilities.

Farewell messages have been conducted over the phone in most cases as he reached out to former teammates and manager, Ange Postecoglou. Seeing a legend of the club leave while still in his prime years as a player is not easy for fans, and will not have been a great experience for other players at the club. This makes these decisions by Tottenham appear even more bizarre.

How was Kane and Daniel Levy's relationship at the end?

During his farewell message to the fans, Kane did not mention the chairman of the club, although a rift between the pair has been denied since. After the transfer was agreed, a spokesperson of the club said: “Following the agreement of a deal with Bayern Munich, Harry was given permission to travel to Germany and so was not required to train."

The spokesperson went on to address the situation between player and chairman: “He is expected to return to the club as soon as he can to say his goodbyes. Harry and Daniel [Levy] have exchanged messages including best wishes on the birth of his son, Henry. As conveyed publicly, he is regarded fondly by all at the club and is always welcome."

These words certainly come across as a contradiction, as why would a player that is on such good terms with everyone at the club be denied access and told to stay away? Perhaps petulance on the part of the Spurs higher-ups or maybe just a misguided decision, it is hard to see why a beloved figure was treated in such a way.