Tottenham Hotspur have hired Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and the Australian has reportedly already identified a number of targets.

During his two seasons in charge, the 57-year-old won back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic and arrives in north London with a reputation for playing free-flowing, attacking football.

He is Spurs' fourth permanent manager since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in 2019, following Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and most recently, Antonio Conte.

According to The Mirror, Postecoglou has been quick to outline his transfer strategy and is keen to bring in a number of proven Premier League stars.

Who could Tottenham sign this summer?

The new Spurs boss is said to have identified James Maddison as one of his top targets.

Maddison has been one of Leicester's standout performers for years, but with the Foxes being relegated, there are now a plethora of clubs fighting for his signature.

Newcastle are one interested party, but the Mirror report that Tottenham are willing to go toe-to-toe with the Magpies to secure the services of the England international.

With Hugo Lloris falling out of favour, Postecoglou is also believed to want a new keeper, with Brentford's David Raya top of his list.

The Spaniard has been fantastic for the Bees since they won promotion but with Manchester United also interested, Spurs may find it tough to lure Raya away from the prospect of playing Champions League football.

FEBRUARY 04: James Maddison of Leicester City celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on February 04, 2023 in Birmingham, England.

Wolves defender Max Kilman is another to be linked with a move to Spurs.

The Irish centre-back is renowned for his quality on the ball and Tottenham are desperate for new options for defence.

Aside from these three names, the Daily Mail report that out-of-favour Man United skipper Harry Maguire could be another possible target.

It is thought that Maguire's arrival may help keep Harry Kane at the club, with the striker linked with a move to Real Madrid.

How Spurs could lineup in 2023/24

If Spurs manage to pull off these four signings and keep hold of Kane, their team for next season looks considerably more impressive.

With Raya in goal, they could field a backline of Pedro Porro, Maguire, Kilman and Ben Davies.

Meanwhile, a midfield three of Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur looks extremely enticing on paper.

If Kane does stay, then there's no doubt he'll continue to start up top, with Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski likely to be on either side of him.

Check out their potential 11 below: