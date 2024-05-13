Highlights Arsenal will need Tottenham Hotspur to get a result against Manchester City to keep their title hopes alive.

The Premier League title race is going to come down to the final day of the season, and if the Gunners' rivals do them a favour, they'll be in the driver's seat.

City's recent record at Tottenham should give Arsenal cause to be optimistic.

Arsenal's title race against Manchester City has led them to a very interesting situation. They need their biggest rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, to do them a favour and beat Pep Guardiola's side when they face off this week. The reigning Premier League champions trail the Gunners by just a point but currently have a game in hand on their title rivals.

That game comes against Spurs, and Ange Postecoglou's side could actually play a significant role in Arsenal winning the league for the first time in 20 years if they're to get a result against City. With the way their seasons have panned out, the Gunners faithful aren't hopeful. Guardiola's men are in superb form right now, while Tottenham's impressive early season performances feel like a distant memory now.

Related Ange Postecoglou Responds to Suggestion Tottenham Fans Want Them to Lose vs Man City Spurs won't want Arsenal to win the Premier League but they won't want to lose their final home game of the season either.

Expecting any sort of help from your rivals is a fool's errand. Not only do the majority of Tottenham fans not want to beat City and help Arsenal, but the club haven't exactly seen too much success when coming up against the rest of the big six this year. With that being said, nothing can be ruled out, and City haven't had the best of times when visiting Spurs recently. In fact, the club's previous five Premier League matches at Tottenham should give Gunners fans a reason to be cautiously optimistic.

City's Last Five Trips to Tottenham

Guardiola's side have struggled

Don't look now, Arsenal, fans, but City's recent form in the league at Tottenham should actually offer fans some semblance of hope heading into the match on Tuesday. In their previous five trips to Tottenham, Guardiola's men have won just one match. In fact, they've lost their last four visits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Manchester City win the Premier League title, they'll be the first team ever to win it in four straight years.

There's something about the ground that has proven difficult to overcome for City, which is quite miraculous considering just how much they've dominated the rest of the field in the Premier League during that period. It's not as though things have been close either. City have scored just once in their last five trips to Spurs, and haven't found the back of the net in the last four games. It's a remarkably poor run for such a good side and should give Arsenal fans cause for optimism as they wait for their rivals to potentially do them a favour in the title race.

City's last five Premier League games at Tottenham Date Result 05.02.2023 Tottenham 1-0 City 15.08.2021 Tottenham 1-0 City 21.11.2020 Tottenham 2-0 City 02.02.2020 Tottenham 2-0 City 29.10.2018 Tottenham 0-1 City

Guardiola's City Record Vs Spurs

The Spaniard has struggled to get the better of them

It's not just the last few games at Tottenham where Guardiola has struggled to deal with the team, though. In actuality, throughout his entire time with City, the North London club have managed to get the best of him on multiple occasions. In terms of their head-to-head record, since the Spaniard took charge of the Cityzens in 2016, the sides have played each other 19 times.

City have won nine of the games, but Spurs have won seven, so there's really not much in it at all. For one reason or another, Postecoglou's club always manage to cause the reigning Premier League champions problems and should that be the case again this week, Arsenal could finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy once again.

Guardiola's City record against Tottenham City Stats Tottenham 9 Wins 7 3 Draws 3 31 Goals scored 26

Or it could all come down to the final day, and they lose anyway, but at least there will be a dramatic conclusion to one of the tightest title races there's been in years, and who doesn't love it when the title race comes down to the final day of the season?

At this stage of the season, holding out for City to drop points feels like a waste of time. The best team in the world enter an entirely new gear during the final stretch of the season, and it's what has gotten them over the line and got their hands on the league trophy so often over the last few years. Still, if anything can upset the apple cart and throw a spanner in their title charge, history has proven it's a trip to Tottenham.