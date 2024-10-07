Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou admits his team’s second-half performance against Brighton falls at his feet.

The Lilywhites initially took the lead through Brennan Johnson in the first half, and James Maddison extended their lead to two before the break. However, it took Yankuba Minteh just minutes in the second half to pull a goal back.

Georginio Rutter levelled the scoreline just before the hour mark, and Danny Welbeck put the hosts ahead minutes later. It was a remarkable turnaround from the hosts after such a disjointed start to the game.

Postecoglou Takes the Blame for Brighton Defeat

Spurs conceded three in the second half

After such a positive showing against Manchester United last time out in the league, Spurs failed to back things up with a similar performance against Brighton on Sunday. Despite leading for most of the game, a second half capitulation inflicted a third defeat of the season on Postecoglou’s side.

The manager conceded post-match that the responsibility falls at his feet. In an interview with BBC Match of the Day, the Australian hinted complacency may have played a part in the defeat.

Postecoglou said:

"Maybe we just thought we’d roll out there and play well again and that’s not how it works and we paid for it. We’ve conceded before but it is how you react and our reaction wasn’t what it should be. It’s a bad day for us and when it’s a bad day the responsibility falls at my feet."

Spurs Face Competition for Target

They have been linked with Eberechi Eze

In other news, Spurs will face fierce competition if they’re to pursue a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, according to reports. Football Insider claims Premier League rivals Liverpool are the latest club to join the race for the 26-year-old, but Newcastle United and Tottenham are also keen on signing the attacker.

The article claims a £68million release clause will become active in the summer of 2025, but by next summer, he will have just two years remaining on his current deal. Eze joined Palace from Queens Park Rangers back in 2020, and he last signed a contract extension in November last year. His current deal expires in the summer of 2027.

It is for that reason Palace could reportedly be willing to accept offers in the region of £50-60million next year if they are unable to agree fresh terms with the player. They will, however, be unwilling to entertain any negotiations in the January transfer window.

Eze 2024/25 stats for Crystal Palace in all competitions Stat: Appearances 9 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes played 810

Palace have already sold one big star in Michael Olise. The 22-year-old was linked with a number of clubs over the summer, but he opted to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a £50million deal. Defender Marc Guehi has also attracted interest from a number of clubs following his standout performers for England at Euro 2024.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 06/10/24)