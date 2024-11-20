Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou's slow start to the Premier League season has no real reason to show cause for concern just yet, despite only sitting in 10th place - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Australian boss could be looking over his shoulder next season if results don't improve, after comments that defiantly claimed he would win a trophy in his second season at the club.

Tottenham have only won five of their opening 11 games in the Premier League, with the same number of losses and just one draw to leave them clinging onto a place in the top half via goal difference. Even though they sit just three points behind third-placed Chelsea and local rivals Arsenal, the fact of the matter is that they sit tenth and that is simply a downgrade from last season.

Tottenham's Goal Difference Paints a Faux Picture

The Lilywhites have lost more than they would have liked despite heavy wins

Interestingly, Tottenham boast the second-best goal difference in the division with +10, though that comes with tight losses and ceremonial victories - including their 4-0 win over Everton, a 3-0 win over Manchester United and a 4-1 trouncing of West Ham United.

Tottenham's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 =3rd Goals scored 23 1st Goals conceded 13 =6th Shots taken per game 17.2 2nd Shots against per game 9.6 2nd Match rating 22.42 3rd

But despite failing to lose any game by more than just one goal this season, it's the number of defeats that could be a cause for concern for Postecoglou in terms of his Tottenham future - and Jacobs believes that if results don't improve, he could be looking over his shoulder nervously next season.

Jacobs: No Postecoglou Conversation 'Yet'

The Australian does need to improve, though

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that whilst there aren't conversations over Postecoglou's future yet, he could be looking perilously over his shoulder in the coming months if results don't improve. Jacobs said:

"So I don't think there's a conversation yet about Postecoglou ending his Spurs tenure, because he's back and believed in by the hierarchy in this new project. "But I do think if we get to the end of the season and Spurs underwhelm and don't win anything, then people will be coming back to those Postecoglou comments, and saying 'the manager explicitly said he always wins something in his second season' - he hasn't. Should that happen, and then in the summer of 2025, he will then be facing the need for something positive into next season - otherwise we may be having a move serious conversation about whether Spurs are moving in the right direction."

Postecoglou Hasn't Come Close to Excelling His Predecessors

The Australian still has work to do to become a Tottenham hero

Whilst Postecoglou has done well in his own right, having never managed in the Premier League before, it's fair to say that he hasn't done any better than Antonio Conte so far. The Italian at least lead the club to Champions League football back in the 2021/22 season - whilst Jose Mourinho and the Australian boss have both failed to emulate that, and especially what Mauricio Pochettino achieved in his tenure, with four consecutive finishes in the top four of the Premier League at White Hart Lane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 31 of his 58 games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season was a solid debut campaign for the former Celtic boss, finishing fifth without Harry Kane who was sold to Bayern Munich before a ball was kicked in the Premier League - but having spent the fee that the England captain brought in alongside some more of Spurs' cash reserves, any notion of the club going backwards could see him come under real pressure in north London.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-11-24.