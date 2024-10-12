Key Takeaways Tottenham have 10 points after seven games in the 2024/25 season, their worst start since 2008/09, with defeats against Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Managers Glenn Hoddle and Juande Ramos were let go early in their seasons, with poor starts in 2003/04 and 2007/08, respectively.

The 2008/09 season marked Tottenham's worst-ever start in Premier League history, with only two points after eight games.

The 2024/25 campaign is Tottenham Hotspur's 32nd Premier League season. After seven games under Ange Postecoglou, they have picked up 10 points, which is the club's worst start to a season since the 2008/09 season. This includes defeats against Newcastle United and rivals Arsenal, as well as a 3-2 loss away at Brighton & Hove Albion after being 2-0 up at half-time.

Glenn Hoddle and Juande Ramos were two of the Tottenham managers relieved of their duties in the early months of the campaign. Ramos was replaced by Harry Redknapp after picking up only two points from the first eight matches, while Hoddle was replaced by David Pleat after only six matches. In this context, here is a closer look at the club's worst starts to a Premier League season after seven matches since the competition's inauguration in 1992.

Tottenham Hotspur's Worst Starts to a Premier League Season Rank Season Manager(s) Games Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points 1 2008/09 Juande Ramos 7 0 2 5 4 10 2 2 2003/04 Glenn Hoddle/David Pleat 7 1 2 4 6 16 5 3 2007/08 Martin Jol 7 1 2 4 10 12 5 4 2006/07 Martin Jol 7 2 1 4 4 9 7 5 1998/99 Christian Gross/Chris Hughton/George Graham 7 2 2 3 8 14 8 6 1997/98 Gerry Francis 7 2 2 3 5 9 8 7 1996/97 Gerry Francis 7 2 2 3 6 6 8

7 1996/97 - 8 Points

Tottenham finished 8th in the 1995/96 Premier League season under the management of Francis. A quick start in the following campaign was important, with fans growing increasingly sceptical of his ability to move the club forward. Spurs were unbeaten after three matches, including a 2-0 win on opening day against Blackburn Rovers thanks to a brace from Chris Armstrong.

Francis' side lost three out of the next four games, though, including defeats against Leicester City and Wimbledon. This left Spurs with eight points from seven games, meaning they were 12th in the table and already five points adrift of Manchester United in the top four.

6 1997-98 - 8 Points

Ahead of the 1997/98 season, Spurs signed David Ginola and Les Ferdinand. Manager Gerry Francis led his team to two consecutive mid-table finishes after his appointment in 1994. With the summer signings of Ginola and Ferdinand, there was an expectation that the performances and results would improve.

This didn't transpire, though, as they started the season with back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and West Ham. They were able to secure victories against Derby County and Aston Villa, but after seven matches they had only secured eight points - with a goal difference of -4. This left Spurs 14th in the table, and eventually, Francis resigned from his position in November, paving the way for Gross' appointment.

5 1998/1999 - 8 Points

Christian Gross was appointed as Tottenham's manager in November 1997. He endured a tough first season in charge of the club, finishing 14th in the Premier League, including a 6-1 home defeat against London rivals Chelsea. The Swiss manager was under intense pressure going into the 1997/98 campaign, knowing that he needed results quickly to stabilise his position.

It didn't begin as planned, though, with Spurs losing two of the first three matches, including consecutive defeats against Wimbledon and Sheffield Wednesday. After the third game of the season, Gross parted company with Spurs, meaning Chris Hughton took over as caretaker manager. Hughton oversaw a win, a draw and a loss before former Arsenal manager George Graham was appointed on 24th September. Following the managerial merry-go-round at Spurs, they sat on eight points after seven matches, leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

4 2006/07 - 7 Points

Martin Jol led his team to fifth in the Premier League in the 2005/06 season, and pre-season optimism was high among Spurs supporters with the summer signings including the likes of Benoit Assou-Ekotto, Dimitar Berbatov and Didier Zokora. An opening-day defeat to Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok Stadium was a reality check, though.

Despite a win in their first home game of the campaign against Sheffield United, Spurs were winless in their next four matches, which included defeats to Everton, United and Liverpool. Jol's side were able to salvage a victory against Portsmouth after a 3-0 defeat at Anfield, leaving them with seven points after seven matches. This put them in 14th, only two points above the relegation zone. They did recover after their shaky start to the season, eventually finishing fifth for the second year in a row, eight points behind North London rivals Arsenal.

3 2007/08 - 5 Points

Spurs qualified for the UEFA Cup after their fifth-placed finish in the previous campaign - but fans were keen to see Jol's side make the step up and secure a spot in the Champions League. To bolster their options, Gareth Bale, Darren Bent and Younes Kaboul, among others, were signed to close the gap on Arsenal.

Like the previous campaign, pre-season optimism was curtailed after an away defeat on the opening day. This was followed by losses to Everton, United and Arsenal in the first six matches, leaving them with only four points. A draw away at Bolton then left Jol's side with five points after seven games - their second-worst start to a Premier League season ever. As a result, the Dutch manager was dismissed in October and replaced by Ramos. Daniel Levy sacked both Jol and his first-team coach, Hughton, prompting him to release the following statement on 26th October 2007:

"For me, Martin and Chris's departure is regrettable," "Our greatest wish was to see results turn in our favour and for there to be no need for change. We feel honoured that Martin has been manager at our club, having seen us qualify twice for Europe."

2 2003/04 - 5 Points

Glenn Hoddle was appointed as the Spurs manager in March 2021, finishing ninth and 10th in his first two seasons in charge. Pressure was on Hoddle going into the 2003/04 campaign following the two underwhelming league campaigns in his first couple of years in charge. Helder Postiga and Bobby Zamora were signed up front to boost the English manager's attacking options, but they were unable to stop Spurs' sluggish start.

This included defeats to Birmingham City, Fulham, Chelsea and Southampton, resulting in Hoddle's sacking on 21st September. Pleat was Hoddle's successor, securing a 0-0 draw against Manchester City in his first game in charge. This left Spurs with only five points after seven matches and in the relegation zone - which at the time was the club's worst start in Premier League history.

1 2008/09 - 2 Points

Ramos became Tottenham's manager in October 2007 - winning the 2008 League Cup final against Chelsea, securing the club's first trophy since 1999. The league form was disappointing, though, and they slumped to an 11th-placed finish. With credit in the bank following the League Cup win, Ramos was backed in the transfer market with signings including Luka Modric and David Bentley.

Despite this, Spurs endured a disastrous start to the season, picking up only two points in their first games, which remains the club's worst start in Premier League history. Ramos was sacked as a result and replaced by Harry Redknapp, with Tottenham at the bottom of the Premier League table. When Redknapp was announced, he said:

"It is a club that has massively underachieved this year - to be sitting there with two points and, let's be honest, in a real desperate situation, a relegation battle. "There's a lot of quality players there that obviously haven't done as well as they should have done. You don't end up with two points from eight games if you're doing what you should be doing. "So they need to start performing as I know they can. Whether it's confidence or whatever, it's up to me to go in and try to get the best out of them players."

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, BBC Sport and The Guardian - Correct as of 10/10/24.