Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Johan Lange is personally keen to appoint Brentford manager Thomas Frank should Ange Postecoglou leave the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Having seen their season derailed by injuries, Spurs have struggled massively in the Premier League. The North London side are 15th in the top flight, having won just seven of their 22 matches so far, with pressure growing on Postecoglou.

Worrying still is that Spurs have not won a Premier League game in over a month. Since beating Southampton 5-0 away from home, they have lost to Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Arsenal and Everton while being held to a 2-2 draw at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Postecoglou has guided Spurs to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, in which the team have a 1-0 advantage on Liverpool after the first leg. While this is big for a club so desperate to win a major trophy, their league form can not just be entirely ignored, which has fueled conversations about potential replacements.

Tottenham's 2024/25 Premier League Season Position 15th Wins 7 Draws 3 Losses 12 Goals scored 45 Goals conceded 35

Spurs Keen on Frank

The Brentford manager is highly-rated

The Daily Mail report that Lange, the Spurs sporting director, is believed to be a big fan of Brentford manager Thomas Frank. Lange spearheaded the deal for goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky earlier in the window, who remains Spurs’ only winter addition so far.

Frank - whose team play "incredible" football according to Jurgen Klopp - is entering his seventh year in charge of Brentford, having taken over the Bees when they were a Championship club. In 2021, he guided the club to the Premier League for the first time in their history, with Brentford having last competed in the English top flight in the 1930s.

Since then, Frank’s reputation has steadily grown as he has kept Brentford in the Premier League, consolidating and looking to improve with each passing season. He has long been a name that many feel deserve a chance with a bigger club and while Spurs may meet that demand on paper, it is hard to say the same is true in reality.

Not only is Frank immensely well-connected to Brentford as a club and their fans, but the Bees are four points and four places ahead of Spurs in the table. They have been one of the best teams at home in England so far this season and although their away form needs improvement, there is an argument that Brentford is far more appealing at this time for Frank.

If Spurs do decide to make a managerial change and move on from Postecoglou, then Frank would be a brilliant successor. The question, however, should it need to be asked, of whether Frank would accept the move is an entirely different premise.