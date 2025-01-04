To be a professional athlete to any degree is something that requires a huge amount of dedication, commitment, and perseverance. Whether men or women are making their living through football, boxing or any other sport, they have undoubtedly had a long journey to get there.

In order to become competitive in your desired sport, there are a number of different attributes that are required. Some examples of this include sporting intelligence relevant to your field, self-management skills, and teamwork. However, a sometimes overlooked aspect of your game that you may need is toughness. From physical strength to mental resilience, it can be the decisive difference between a good athlete and a great one. With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the toughest athletes in the history of sports.

Ranking factors

Mental resilience

Physical resilience

Achievements under strenuous circumstances

Inspiring moments

How intimidating they would be to face in their chosen sport

Active years: 2010-Present

Having represented clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, and Manchester United, footballer Christian Eriksen is a Denmark legend. In terms of his playing style, Eriksen is best known for his creative abilities and contributions to the attack. However, many football fans will associate the Danish midfielder with a much more troubling situation.

At Euro 2020, while playing for his native Denmark, the playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsing on the pitch in Copenhagen. The medical emergency occurred in Denmark's opening group stage game against Finland, and Eriksen was safely taken off the pitch to be given appropriate treatment. Despite suffering such a major health scare, the midfielder would return to professional football, joining Brentford just over 6 months after his on-field heart complications. He would then go on to join football giants Manchester United, returning to the top of the sport despite such a life-changing incident.

Active years: 1965-1973

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL star and Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is not only a legend of the Chicago Bears, but also American Football as a sport. Known for his defensive abilities, Butkus was considered one of the best footballing talents of the 60s and 70s.

However, Butkus landed on this list due to his reputation for being one of the most intimidating football players in the history of the NFL. The linebacker was known for his fearless tackles and using all 6 feet 3 inches of his frame to devastate the opposition. Now considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, an oncoming Butkus was known to strike fear into even the greatest of players.

8 Khabib Nurmagomedov - Mixed Martial Arts

Active years: 2008-2020

In what is considered one of the toughest sports in the world, Khabib Nurmagomedov was almost completely dominant. The Russian wrestler was a stranger to losing a round whilst in the octagon, as well as retiring with a perfect 29-0 record. Among his best opponents include the likes of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as he reigned as UFC champion. However, many top talents fell to Nurmagomedov's abilities.

Khabib Nurmagomedov boasted an incredible ability to create and dish out mauling pressure through his wrestling. Wearing down his opponents, there was seemingly no way the Russian could tire or take his foot off the gas. This kind of pressure made it almost impossible for opponents to deal damage, resulting in Nurmagomedov never being knocked down in his UFC career.

Active years: 1990-2006

One of the toughest men in footballing history, Roy Keane was able to combine his strength and skill to be one of the best in the world. A key member of one of the greatest club sides in football history, Keane was the heartbeat of Manchester United during his playing days.

The Irishman was more than capable of showcasing his no-nonsense approach to life on the football pitch. From hearty tackles (who could forget his horror tackle on Alfe-Inge Haaland) to verbal altercations, to demonstrating leadership skills, Keane was every kind of tough. Even beyond his playing days, Keane has maintained his tough persona through his often critical and blunt punditry.

6 Tiger Woods - Golf

Active years: 1996-Present

Golfing icon Tiger Woods is not only one of the finest athletes to play the game, but an all-round sporting legend. The American golfer is the most famous name in the sport, as well as one of the most well-decorated players. Among just some of his incredible achievements include 82 PGA Tour wins, five Masters tournaments, and three US Open Championships.

However, Woods did not make this list purely for his golfing ability. An injury-struck career for Woods often impeded his ability to compete. Although, in 2008, Woods fought through a major injury in his US Open winning tournament. It was revealed after Woods had claimed the open that he played with two injuries in one of his legs. A torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and a double stress fracture in his left leg did not stop Woods from showing he is one of the toughest sports athletes of all time.

5 Muhammad Ali - Boxing

Active years: 1960-1981

There are few names in boxing that are as iconic as Muhammad Ali. The inspiring sports figure changed the history of the sport, and continues to inspire millions decades after his incredible career. Known for his showmanship and elite skills, Ali was truly a one-of-a-kind boxer during his competing days. The former heavyweight champion continues to reign as a household name and sadly passed away in 2016.

Boxing is a tough sport, and every athlete in the sport needs to exhibit some signs of toughness. However, Ali was the pinnacle of both mental and physical toughness during his career. A never-back-down attitude was often the decisive factor in some of his tougher fights, as well as his resilience and durability. One of his standout performances that showcased his toughness would be his comeback win over Earnie Shavers, as Ali recovered from being badly hurt in round two.

4 Gordie Howe - Ice Hockey

Active years: 1946-1980

Six-time MVP winner Gordie Howe is a true legend of the NHL. Playing over 2,000 games and scoring over 1,000 goals, Howe remarkably had a career that lasted until he turned 51. Playing for the Detroit Red Wings, Howe helped his side attain six scoring championships in his playing career.

Howe's longevity alone would make him a candidate for this list. However, the events that occurred in 1950 were the deciding factor in his placement. On the opening day of the season in 1950, Howe was caught in the eye by a hockey stick before skidding headfirst into the boards of the arena. With a fractured skull, Howe was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery that lasted three hours. Relieving the pressure on his brain, the surgeons saved the hockey player's life. Not only did Howe miraculously return to professional action the next year, but he would score 86 points and win MVP in his comeback season. Continuing to get better and accomplish more with his side, his career would last another 30 years after his almost fatal brain injury.

3 Joe Frazier - Boxing

Active years: 1965-1981

The second boxer on this list is 'Smokin'' Joe Frazier. Retiring with a professional record of 32-4-1, the former heavyweight champion is another legend of the sport, and an inspiration for many. Having faced fellow legends like George Former and Muhammad Ali, Fraizer showed he was always able to compete with the very best boxing had to offer.

Frazier was known for his devastating knockout power, including a vicious left hook. However, this is just one of the traits that made Frazier such a tough competitor. Mentally resilient, Frazier never backed down from a challenge, and was never fazed when faced with danger inside the ring. Able to take significant punishment, and deal it back, Frazier was always a threat to his opponents. His toughness helped him become the first man to defeat Muhammad Ali, in what would be the first of an iconic trilogy of fights that changed the course of boxing.

2 Serena Williams - Tennis

Active years: 1995-2022

One of the greatest female athletes of all time, Serena Williams not only changed the world of tennis, but the sporting world for women. The former world number one has won 23 major singles titles, and is the most accomplished female tennis player of all time. Her ability on the court made her an incredibly tough challenge for any opponent, and provided inspiration to tennis players all across the world.

Although she was known for her skills on the court, it was her resilience and toughness that made Williams so impressive. "My game is my mental toughness", were the words of Williams when speaking about her success. Throughout her career, the tennis star faced consistent criticism, racism and sexism. However, these negative external aspects never stopped Williams from moving forward and setting a new ceiling for women in sport.

1 Jackie Robinson - Baseball

Active years: 1947-1957

Baseball legend Jackie Robinson would begin his career in the sport in 1947, and would make history as soon as he stepped on the field. Robinson would become the first-ever African American to play in the MLB in the modern era, making a huge beneficial change in the sporting world. However, Robinson was not praised and celebrated when he began his venture into the sport.

As he was playing, Robinson was subject to much racist abuse throughout his career. From opposition players to fans in attendance, the baseball player was often verbally and physically targeted by others. However, despite playing under such unfortunate circumstances, Robinson was never one to lash out and retaliate. Continuing to perform at the peak of his powers through abuse, Jackie Robinson's attitude, mental toughness, and resilience would be a barrier-breaking contribution to the sporting world.

