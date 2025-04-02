British football is home to some of the most passionate and competitive clubs in the world. Every club has its own strong supporter base, as well as fierce rivalries they want to win against at every opportunity that presents itself.

On the topic of toughness, a multitude of clubs spring to mind for a variety of reasons. These teams either have a strong supporter base known for their unrelenting attitude, or the club's ethos revolves around playing a specific brand of football that makes any fixture a tough test for the opposition.

GIVEMESPORT has selected ten clubs who fit the criteria as ten clubs which are the toughest to go up against.

Ranking Factors

Tough fans - how well-perceived are these crowds known for being tough?

Tough ground - is the ground known as a place that has tough conditions?

Tough on the pitch - what is the club's brand of football?

10 Burnley

Championship

Burnley's more defensive style of play is a key element in the team's ethos, with the Lancashire side on the brink of cementing themselves back in the Premier League. The club looked impossible to break down due to the tactics imposed by their incumbent, Scott Parker.

Burnley's reputation still lives on following the aftermath of Sean Dyche's reign, where the Brit's counter-attacking, smash-and-grab and hoof brand of football resulted in the club reaching the Europa League.

As for the fanbase on a Saturday at Turf Moor, you wouldn't want to cross any boundaries from the Burnley faithful. The fans aren't afraid to voice their opinion, and in 2023 a fan threw a gas canister at the Aston Villa team bus when they made the trip up north.

Related 15 English Football Teams With Most Fan Arrests Over Past 5 Seasons The number one fanbase has a mammoth 636 arrests - more than double the next closest team.

9 Newcastle

Premier League

Newcastle United is one of the United Kingdom's largest cities, known for its deep affection for the beautiful game. St James' Park, with a seating capacity of 52,305, is home to a Geordie fanbase whose passionate support creates a threatening atmosphere during matches.

The North East's largest city recently ended a 70-year-plus-long drought without a domestic trophy, after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the 2025 Carabao Cup Final. The side are known for appearing obnoxious despite having very little success in their history.

Despite this perception from rival fans, in recent times in particular, manager Eddie Howe has turned St James' Park into a fortress once again, following the club's most successful Premier League years in the 1990s. Howe's side have only lost 11 games in their last 65 home games.

8 Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers may well be the most successful club in Scottish football history in regards to division titles; therefore, it's argued that they have every right to adopt a toughness mantra. The Glasgow-based side's faithful are known for their swaggering arrogance over their rivals, all based at the home of their intimidating Ibrox stadium.

Rangers fans, however, have had a controversial past due to their sectarianist views. The divide between Rangers and Celtic is rooted in religious, political and cultural tensions that have fueled one of the most bitter rivalries in world football.

Despite these views, numerous players have represented the blue, red and white crest, which were incredibly tough opposition. The likes of Graeme Souness and Duncan Fegurson are widely considered as some of the toughest to represent the shirt.

7 Manchester United

Premier League