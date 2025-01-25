When it comes to ranking fighters throughout history, there is always going to be divided opinions and this is especially true when talking about toughest boxers ever. Whether you are an old school boxing fanatic or a follower of the modern era, these rankings cover every generation of the sport.
While most rankings have a variety of judging criteria, this list has just one - sheer toughness and grit. Let's get right into the top 10.
|
10 toughest boxers in history
|
Position
|
Boxer
|
Professional record
|
10.
|
Pancho Villa
|
89-8-4
|
9.
|
Gennady Golovkin
|
42-2-1
|
8.
|
Evander Holyfield
|
44-10-2
|
7.
|
Larry Holmes
|
69-6
|
6.
|
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
|
62-2-2
|
5.
|
Mike Tyson
|
50-7
|
4.
|
Muhammad Ali
|
56-5
|
3.
|
Marvin Hagler
|
62-3-2
|
2.
|
George Foreman
|
76-5
|
1.
|
George Chuvalo
|
73-18-2