When it comes to ranking fighters throughout history, there is always going to be divided opinions and this is especially true when talking about toughest boxers ever. Whether you are an old school boxing fanatic or a follower of the modern era, these rankings cover every generation of the sport.

While most rankings have a variety of judging criteria, this list has just one - sheer toughness and grit. Let's get right into the top 10.

10 toughest boxers in history

Position

Boxer

Professional record

10.

Pancho Villa

89-8-4

9.

Gennady Golovkin

42-2-1

8.

Evander Holyfield

44-10-2

7.

Larry Holmes

69-6

6.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

62-2-2

5.

Mike Tyson

50-7

4.

Muhammad Ali

56-5

3.

Marvin Hagler

62-3-2

2.

George Foreman

76-5

1.

George Chuvalo

73-18-2