Highlights Water polo is the most difficult Olympic sport due to endurance, speed, strength, agility, skill, and physicality, according to experts.

Gymnastics ranks second, requiring balance, strength, flexibility, and endurance for Olympic-level greatness.

Swimming, boxing, decathlon, and the 800m tie as the third most challenging sports, each testing different physical and mental strengths.

Sporting experts have revealed what they believe are some of the Olympics’ most difficult sports at the Paris 2024 Games. The event features 32 different sports that, between them, have 329 different categories.

Among those, so far, has seen China dominating the medals table with 26 - 12 of which are gold in sports such as swimming and diving, closely followed by the USA with nine golds and France with eight. Team GB currently lie sixth in the medals table, with a total of 23 medals made up of seven golds, eight silver, and eight bronze.

All Olympic sports include an incredible element of challenge, regardless of what particular skill sets are necessary, but how is it decided what is deemed the most difficult?

Most Difficult Olympic Events

Using a range of measures from a set range of parameters to the expert opinion of sports medicine professionals, there is a range of evidence to support such claims.

Water polo ranked the toughest

Water polo is ranked the most difficult sport in the world, according to experts. The conclusion was reached by assessing six different factors; endurance, speed, strength, agility, skill, and physicality. From this scale, water polo racked up 44 points, with high ratings of nine for endurance and eight for physicality.

“Water polo is played with reckless abandon and is more violent than spectators assume,” said trainer and exercise physiologist Nandini Collins to Business Insider, with players “trying not to touch the ground, not drown, and score points all at the same time.”

Gymnastics comes in second

Business Insider’s own report revealed gymnastics to be the second most difficult sport, which saw four of their seven experts labelling it the most demanding sport in terms of the categories of physical, mental, strength, and technical.

“There is a high level of risk with the elements,” said Dr Kathleen Davenport, Director of Physiatry HSS Florida. “Gymnasts are required to master balance, strength, flexibility, and endurance of both upper and lower extremities in order to achieve Olympic-level greatness.”

Swimming, boxing, decathlon & 800m joint third

Tying up for the third sport includes a handful of sports. Swimming earned recognition for overall toughness and mental strength, while boxing, decathlon, and the 800m all received votes for being the most physically challenging sport.

“Runners literally have to run at 90% of their full speed for well under two minutes,” said trainer Jon P when talking about the 800m. “My vision blurred, I couldn’t catch my breath, or gather enough oxygen to stand upright for a while,” he added.

Surfing and pole vault both took some points in being rated the most technically difficult sport.

In rounding up the experts’ opinions, Dr Kevin Bernstein, chief medical officer at Peaks Coaching Group, said: “Most of those that lack mental strength do not get this far solely with raw physical talent, regardless of sport.”

Whether you’re watching the Paris Games from across the Channel or through a screen, there’s one thing for certain; sport is demanding - some just in more ways than others.