To even step foot inside the UFC Octagon for a fight takes a level of bravery and toughness that has to be admired. Throughout the promotion's history, though, there have been a select few fighters who have become legendary for the toughness they showed on the sport's biggest stage.

With that in mind, the 10 toughest fighters in UFC history have been ranked below. Not every fighter included has held UFC gold, but all have established legacies for never backing down and fighting through adversity.

From genuine UFC GOATs to contenders that simply refused to give in, these fighters had heart and a will to win that ensures their names will live on for generations to come.

10 toughest UFC fighters in history Position Fighter UFC Record 10. Forrest Griffin 10-5 9. Dricus du Plessis 7-0 8. Brock Lesnar 5-3 (1 NC) 7. Dan Henderson 9-9 6. Max Holloway 22-8 5. Nate Diaz 16-11 4. Georges St-Pierre 26-2 3. Anderson Silva 17-7 (1 NC) 2. Jon Jones 22-1 (1 NC) 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov 13-0

10 Forrest Griffin

UFC record: 10-5

No list of the UFC's toughest fighters would be complete without a nod to Griffin, who earned himself a contract with the promotion by outlasting the late Stephan Bonnar in an epic bout to win the first season of The Ultimate Fighter reality show. Forrest also took wins over former champions such as Tito Ortiz and Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua. His biggest victory saw him get the better of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson over five rounds to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in July 2008.

9 Dricus du Plessis

UFC record: 7-0

The reigning UFC Middleweight Champion is a perfect 7-0 during his time in the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion. A big reason for his success against divisional standouts such as Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya is his durability inside the Octagon. Even his nickname, 'Stillknocks' is a tribute to his ability to overcome adversity. The South African star is just as comfortable knocking out or submitting opponents as he is taking them the full distance and his superb mix of skills and conditioning means he will always be a tough challenge for whoever he comes up against.

8 Brock Lesnar

UFC record: 5-3 (1 NC)

On the face of it, Lesnar's UFC record isn't anything impressive. However, at his peak, the Minnesota native was a truly frightening fighter. He rampaged through the likes of Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Shane Carwin during his spell at the top of the UFC heavyweight division. Even more remarkably, he fought with undiagnosed diverticulitis - a digestive disease - for more than a year. Just how badly the condition affected Lesnar's performances inside the Octagon is unknown, but that he was willing to fight through it says a lot about his toughness.

7 Dan Henderson

UFC record: 9-9

Henderson's chin alone might well have been enough to earn him his spot in these rankings. 'Hendo' enjoyed various spells with the UFC between 1998 and 2016 and his contributions to the promotion were recognised when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his UFC 139 bout with Shogun Hua. The American challenged for a UFC title on three occasions, but was never successful in taking the gold. His longevity and sheer desire to compete is evidenced by the fact that his final career fight saw him take on Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship at the age of 46.

6 Max Holloway

UFC record: 22-8

In 30 UFC bouts, the reigning 'BMF' Champion has only been knocked out once - and that came in his most recent fight. Known for his strong cardio and high-volume striking, 'Blessed' often enters the Octagon determined to overwhelm his opposition - as he showed when landing a record 445 strikes in his bout with Calvin Kattar. Holloway is always a live danger at any time during a fight - something that Justin Gaethje knows all too well, having been knocked out by the Hawaiian in the final stages of their five-round showdown at UFC 300.

5 Nate Diaz

UFC record: 16-11

Diaz's UFC record is hardly flawless, but his cardiovascular conditioning is the stuff of legend, as is his love of a fight. The Stockton native will take on any opponent at any time - and this played to his advantage when he got the call to take on Conor McGregor at short notice in March 2016. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, Diaz submitted the Irish superstar, guaranteeing himself a lucrative rematch in the process. McGregor ultimately won the pair's second fight, but couldn't stop his relentless foe. In his 27 UFC contests, Diaz has only ever been knocked out once.

4 Georges St-Pierre

UFC record: 26-2

A former two-weight UFC champion, GSP beat every man he ever faced inside the Octagon, avenging his two defeats in rematches. The Canadian hero had elite takedown defence which made him almost impossible to get to the ground. With more than six hours of fight time in the UFC to his name, St-Pierre was perfectly at home in the latter rounds of bouts. Another problem his opponents faced was that it was a real challenge to hurt GSP on the feet. He was only ever knocked out once in his UFC career - by Matt Serra - and St-Pierre bounced back from that defeat by dominating the rematch.

3 Anderson Silva

UFC record: 17-7 (1 NC)

Anderson Silva

In his prime, former middleweight champion Silva was so elusive that foes struggled to land cleanly on his chin. On the rare occasion that he was troubled, 'The Spider' soon brushed it off and resumed having fun inside the Octagon. He showed his true fighting spirit by defending his title against all comers, notching up 10 championship defences in the process. Even when he was past his peak, Silva was still willing to take on anyone willing to sign on the dotted line, including Daniel Cormier and Israel Adesanya in pay-per-view contests.

2 Jon Jones

UFC record: 22-1 (1 NC)

As polarising as Jones is among the UFC fan base, his toughness cannot be doubted. 'Bones' has only suffered one professional defeat - and that came via a controversial disqualification. Otherwise, he has been flawless, while fighting the best that the light heavyweight - and later heavyweight - division could muster. Jones faced real adversity in title defences against Alexander Gustafsson and Dominick Reyes and still battled through to see the final horn and retain his gold. A talented striker, Jones has also proven his quality on the ground, having never come close to being submitted in his career.

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC record: 13-0