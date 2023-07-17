When you think of the Tour de France, what do you think of?

Maybe it is the ridiculous speeds the cyclists go at, the sheer distances they travel, the undulating hills, the French countryside, a sprint finish, the famous yellow jersey, but we guarantee at least some of you think of an overzealous fan causing a massive pile-up.

Well, no prizes for guessing what happened during yesterday’s stage 15 of the famous cycling competition, a fan, far too close to the action attempting a selfie, caused a crash involving 20 cyclists.

Fan causes huge crash taking a selfie

Stage 15 runs from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and is one of eight mountain stages during the three-week competition.

The crash occurred as the riders approached a narrower road surrounded by spectators.

Although most fans kept a suitable distance, unfortunately one fan decided they wanted to get closer to the action for a selfie and stuck out their arm in the path of the Pelaton.

This arm then struck the handlebars of Team Jumbo-Visma’s Sepp Kuss, who lost balance before crashing into teammate Nathan van Hooydonck. This caused a huge crash as 20 riders in total fell to the tarmac, also causing a bottleneck for those further behind.

Fortunately, all of the riders involved in the crash were able to complete the stage which was eventually won by Dutchman Wout Paels. Today is also a rest day in the competition, so those nursing injuries from the crash have an extra day to recover.

What has been said about the crash?

Speaking after the crash, Kuss had this to say: "There was a narrowing in the town and a spectator in the road, and I guess he just clipped my handlebars.

"Luckily I'm OK and hopefully the other guys in the crash are all right. It's not ideal.

"I think it's fatigue. It's been such a hard race and everybody is a bit tired. You lose a bit of alertness and there's always things out of your control as well."

The official Tour de France Twitter and teams of the respective riders also commented on the accident.

The Tour de France posted a video of a rider ducking under the arm of an onlooker with the caption: "Please pay attention to the riders."

Team Jumbo Visma, whose cyclists were involved in the beginning of the crash, said this: "Please be always aware when watching cycling at the side of the road."

Fans on Twitter were rather less conservative when discussing the events.

One commented: “Another idiot so-called cycling fan causes a crash taking a photo."

Another added: "Idiot. Why on earth did they think that it was ok to dangle their arm in the peloton WHILE IT WAS GOING PAST?!"

And another said: "It’s about time they started getting prosecuted."

With regard to the latter, this did officially happen in 2021 when a fan caused one of the biggest crashes in Tour de France history during stage one.

The accident caused two riders to pull out of the competition and the woman in question was ordered to pay a symbolic one Euro fine after turning herself in to the police.

Yesterday’s crash comes a day after a major crash on stage 14 of the competition as well, so no doubt a few riders will be nursing injuries now.

Away from the crash, last year’s winner Jonas Vingegaard maintained his 10-second lead on Tadej Pogacar.

As for the continuing crashes caused by fans at the competition, it surely seems only a matter of time before spectators are either banned or pushed much further away from the road.