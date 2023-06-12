A French race director has sparked outrage online after he claimed the “girls” riding in Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées this weekend were like “spoiled children”.

Unfortunately, the third and final stage of the premier women’s cycling competition was cancelled on Sunday morning, due to unsafe conditions.

The Guardian reports that the first two stages of the Tour Féminin were “marred by numerous near-misses as the peloton raced on roads that were open to other traffic.”

It’s said that 17 of the 23 competing teams voted to say that it was “too dangerous” to continue, and the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA) called off the rest of the competition.

The first leg of the race took place between Argelés-Gazost and Loudres on Friday.

However, unlike the Tour de France, the roads were not closed off to the public and pedestrians.

In the second stage, safety measures were put in place for the first 25km after the CPA and the Union Cycliste Internationale.

But the precautions were not enough, and the decision was made to stop the Tour Féminin from carrying on.

Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées cancelled over safety concerns

On Sunday morning a statement was made by cycling's governing body: “To maintain the safety of the riders, the UCI has taken the decision to stop #TourPyrenees.

“After consulting with key stakeholders of the event, including @women_cpa, @cpacycling @HansenAdam, teams, commissaries, and the organising committee, today’s stage will not go ahead,” the UCI added.

Following the chaotic cancellation of the tour, race director Pascal Baudron has gone on to anger women’s cycling fans with his controversial comments.

Pascal Baudron lashes out at female cyclists

"The girls have demands that are not in line with their level," Baudron reportedly said.

“They imagine that they are on the Tour de France and that all the roads must be closed, that everything must be locked down. But in France, we can’t do that.”

According to a French publication, Baudron continued: “Quite honestly, I tell myself it is not worth organising a race to see all those months of effort ruined for the whims of spoiled children.”

Many fans have taken offence to the director’s comments and have aired their grievances via Twitter.

One wrote: “Don’t organise a race if you can’t provide the bare minimum.”

Another said: “I voluntarily avoid the condescension towards women's cycling that transpires from your remarks.”

A third commented: “Racing on an open street? That is horrible?”

Elsewhere, another user joked: “New life goal: become the project manager of Tour de Féminin des Pyrénées some day and show them how (sic) it’s done."