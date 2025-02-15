Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month suspension from tennis after settling with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following the return of two positive tests last year. Sinner, who is fresh off his Australian Open victory just last month, will now be out of action until the 4th of May.

The world number one claimed to have been inadvertently contaminated with the banned substance clostebol - a substance that can be used to build muscle mass, by his physiotherapist. The 23-year-old had suffered a cut on his hand and was advised by his physiotherapist to use over-the-counter treatment which inadvertently contained the banned substance.

Tournaments Jannik Sinner Will Miss Through Suspension

The Italian WON'T miss a single Grand Slam

Sinner was dominant on his run to victory for the second consecutive year at the Australian Open, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to deny the German his first Major and secure the third Grand Slam title of his own career. The celebrations of his impressive victory will be put on hold, however, as his immediate ban will see him miss three tournaments, with the Sunshine Double, the ATP Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open all scheduled to take place during his temporary exclusion from the sport.

In an official statement from WADA, they claimed that Sinner was not purposefully attempting to cheat and that he received no performance-enhancing benefits from his use of the banned substance.

The statement added: "However, under the code and by virtue of Cas precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage's negligence. Based on the unique set of facts of this case, a three-month suspension is deemed to be an appropriate outcome."

Jannik Sinner's route to the 2025 Australian Open title Round Opponent Result First round N. Jarry 7-6, 7-6, 6-1 Second round T. Schoolkate 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 Third round M. Giron 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Fourth round H. Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Quarter-final A. de Minaur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 Semi-final B. Shelton 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 Final A. Zverev 6-3, 7-6, 6-3

Jannik Sinner's Statement After Receiving Suspension

The world number one will now miss three months of action