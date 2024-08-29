Key Takeaways Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not a good value-for-money target, potentially costing around £40m and £100k-p/w

Fitness concerns are key, with the player spending 590 days out injured in 7 years

Overspending on a backup to Alexander Isak must come with guaranteed availability, which Calvert-Lewin doesn't offer.

With just days until the transfer comes to an end, it still feels like there is work to do for Newcastle United this summer. As well as their long-standing but unresolved interest in Marc Guehi, the club may also look to bring in a new forward.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke have been touted as possible incomings amid Chelsea's potential exodus of unwanted stars, but the Magpies could instead prioritise the arrival of a new centre-forward.

As such Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be on his way to St James' Park. GMS sources understand that Eddie Howe is desperately looking to get the Everton strike on board in a bid to boost his side's chances of challenging for a return to the Champions League.

However, if the club do really have ambitions of becoming a European giant, they may be best served to look elsewhere in the market.

Calvert-Lewin is Certainly no Isak Upgrade

Would be an expensive bench warmer on £100k-p/w

When signing a striker, they tend to fulfil one of two main jobs. Either they come in and lead the line as the main goal threat, or they are acquired to provide depth in case the first-choice striker get injured or simply needs a rest. The problem with Calvert-Lewin is that, for some key reasons, he probably wouldn't be great at either role.

Let's start with the simpler idea. Everton supposedly want a fee in the region of £40m to let go of their man who has less than one year left on his £100,000-per-week contract. That's a big chunk of money, especially for a club with well-known financial issues.

If he was to arrive and sign a contract worth £100k-p/w, he would be the club's joint-seventh best-paid player. In other words, you'd expect him to start. But the odds are, he wouldn't. This is because the club have Alexander Isak leading the line – and he is a much better player.

Premier League 2023-24 Stats Alexander Isak Dominic Calvert-Lewin Games (starts) 30 (27) 32 (26) Goals 21 7 Assists 2 2 xG (per 90) 0.81 0.54 xA (per 90) 0.15 0.13 Progressive Carries (per 90) 2.71 1.49 Shots (per 90) 2.87 2.95 Shots on Target (per 90) 1.43 1.16 Shot-Creating Action (per 90) 2.87 2.24 Aerial Duels Won % (per 90) 20.4 48.8

In more general terms, the Everton man has hit double figures just twice in the Premier League (13 in 2019/20 and 16 in 2020/21) but has managed a combined 14 in the following three seasons. Isak, on the other hand, has reached double figures in both of his campaigns in the English top-flight (10 and 21), despite having only played from January in his debut term.

As the stats show, the Swede is the far superior player, meaning Calvert-Lewin would likely spend most games as a substitute. Spending around £40m on a backup striker, and making him one of your best-paid players, does not seem like a wise move.

Calvert-Lewin Fitness Issues Make Him a Big Risk

Can't be relied on to be ready if Isak is injured

Of course, though, you can have some sympathy for Howe. When you have a player as talented as Isak leading the line, it can be hard to find an able deputy. Tottenham Hotspur, for instance, struggled for years to find a suitable alternative to Harry Kane.

And while Daniel Levy often opted for bargain basement alternatives such as Fernando Llorente, Carlos Vinicius and other forgettable forwards, Newcastle may want someone with a bit more proven quality. With 11 international caps for England, Calvert-Lewin is not a bad striker.

But if you are going to overspend on a squad player, there is something they must guarantee: availability. Over the past few seasons, Callum Wilson's injury issues have burnt the Magpies and they should be wary of suffering the same continued fate with his potential successor.

Indeed, Calvert-Lewin may well have already secured a big-money move to a club challenging for Europe, had it not been for his fitness woes. In the past seven years of his career, though, the Everton forward has spent a total of 590 days out with injuries.

That's an average of 84.3 days out per campaign. Such sporadic availability is just not adequate especially when Isak has his own injury issues, missing 12 games last term and 19 the season before.

All of this is not to say that Calvert-Lewin is a bad player. Far from it. It's just that he is very clearly not an upgrade on Isak. And for the price he will cost, weighed against his poor fitness record, it feels as though his signing would be a potentially disastrous allocation of funds for Newcastle.

Stats via Transfermarkt and FBREF (as of 28/08/24).