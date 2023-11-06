Highlights Max Verstappen's dominance this season has made many of the races feel like a formality, despite his impressive performance.

Fernando Alonso, despite being the oldest driver on the grid, has had an electrifying season with Aston Martin, earning eight podium finishes.

Alonso's thrilling overtake on Sergio Perez in the Brazil GP, resulting in one of the closest finishes ever, showcased his skill and left fans excited for what he can accomplish in the future.

We think every fan of Formula 1 can agree that this season has not been the most exciting in terms of competitiveness. Take nothing away from Red Bull and the sheer brilliance of Max Verstappen, but most neutrals would agree that many of this season's races have been a formality before they have even begun.

Red Bull's Dutch dynamite won his 17th race of the season yesterday with a comprehensive victory at the Brazil GP, adding further points to his record-breaking season. Verstappen wrapped up his third Drivers' Championship last month at the Qatar GP, with the focus of the season's remaining races then turning to the battles of those below him.

There have been some interesting storylines outside of Verstappen's dominance, with the likes of Lando Norris showing real improvement in the McLaren, and Sergio Perez going the other way with some really poor drives in the most recent races. One man that is still going strong and cannot be left out of conversations is Fernando Alonso, who showed yesterday that he is still as hungry as ever.

Fernando Alonso impressive all season

The 42-year-old Spaniard is the oldest driver on the grid, with many willing to forgive this legend of the sport if he decided to slow things down in the twilight of his career, but that has not been the case. Alonso has been electrifying all season in the hugely improved Aston Martin, with eight podiums leaving him fourth in the driver standings, an incredible achievement with all things considered.

His eighth podium of the season yesterday was certainly the most impressive and provided an exhilarating finish to the Brazil GP. With Verstappen comfortably ahead on the last lap, and Norris unable to be caught in second place, Perez was on course to complete a podium finish that he would have really needed after his recent struggles. Then, in comes the old master Alonso.

Alonso takes P3 just ahead of Perez in Brazil

On turn 4 of lap 71, Alonso had one last chance to use his DRS and attempt an overtake on Perez. The Spaniard made it look easy as he slipped round the outside of Perez, before making a brilliant defensive move on the next corner to keep his place. The two drivers then went on a pure sprint to the finish, leading to an epic finale that will go down as one of the highlights of the season.

As the two drivers made it down the final stretch to the checkered flag, Perez had time to catch up and get alongside the Aston Martin, with the nose of Alonso's car just making it over the line ahead of the Red Bull. The official time between the two drivers would go on to be confirmed as +0.053, making this one of the closest finishes the sport has seen, and providing an exhilarating finish for fans who have not had too much drama to cheer about this season.

With this result, Alonso adds to his illustrious career CV and will now have fans looking ahead to next season already. The Aston Martin is only going to get better, and by the looks of it, Alonso is showing the same incline, so hopefully we will see him back at the wheel at the start of the 2024 season with a genuine chance to compete with the Red Bull.

F1 now heads back to the US, with Las Vegas hosting a race for the very first time, before the season closes out with the Abu Dhabi GP later this month. After the thrill Alonso gave the fans this weekend, there's hope he has a few more moments like that up his sleeve before this season is out.