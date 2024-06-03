Highlights Basketball Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady questions Stephen Curry's top-10 status due to doubts about leading an injured or lackluster team.

McGrady values carrying a team through adversity over individual achievements, an interesting thought process and one that may not hold up completely.

McGrady sees Curry's ability to carry a team as a key factor in determining his overall ranking among NBA players, no matter the number of accolades Curry has achieved in his career.

Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer and one of the best shooting guards in the world during his prime, Tracy McGrady, reached an elite level as an individual when he was at his peak. At times, it was even argued whether McGrady or Kobe Bryant was the better overall two-guard. In general, McGrady may have more credibility than other former players when it comes to criticizing today's players, but his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors' legendary point guard, Stephen Curry, have not sat right with the basketball world over the last several days.

At his absolute peak during the 2002-03 season with the Orlando Magic, McGrady averaged a career-high and league-leading 32.1 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field. As a result, he feels that he's able to give his opinions on some of the best current-day players in the NBA, and Curry has now been put under the McGrady microscope. McGrady was told to give his answer to the statement of, 'Stephen Curry is a top-5 NBA player of all-time,' and this was the former elite scorer's response.

"No, he tripping on that. He hasn't cracked my top-10 yet, he just hasn't." - Tracy McGrady

After making this statement, McGrady gives a more detailed answer explaining why Curry's career isn't top-10 material to him personally, but it wouldn't be a stretch to say that his thoughts on the matter are just a bit off-base.

"If you go back in his career, and if you look at when a Draymond [Green] is out of the lineup for the season... If you look at when Klay Thompson has missed the season or half of that season, to me if you're that great, if you're going to be top-5 and one of your guys are missing and you can't make the playoffs, I can't put you in my top-5 or top-10... I just can't." - Tracy McGrady

Examining McGrady's Ranking for Curry

McGrady's thoughts on Curry's all-time ranking rely solely on winning with an injured team

For whatever reason, McGrady devotes all of a player's ranking to how they win with an injured team, which doesn't make much sense to begin with. Sure, it is an incredible achievement to lead a team to the post-season when surrounded by a team that shouldn't get there, but is that the only part of what makes a player a top-10 talent?

What LeBron James did with the Cleveland Cavaliers both before his departure for the Miami Heat and during the 2017-18 season were incredible examples of a player rising to the occasion and completely carrying a sub-par supporting cast not only to the playoffs but to the NBA Finals in both 2007 and 2018, though his team would lose to the San Antonio Spurs and Curry's Warriors respectively. What McGrady may not understand, though, is that not every top-10 player in NBA history is exactly like James in that respect.

First, McGrady's claim that Curry, a four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP and 2022 NBA Finals MVP hasn't done quite enough in his eyes to be close to cracking the top 10 is absurd, but it gets worse when thinking of the multiple examples of Curry carrying a truly lacking team.

During the 2019-20 season, Klay Thompson was missing due to the torn ACL he had just suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, but Draymond Green was available to play. Only five games into the season, though, Curry would break his hand, leading to being side-lined for the year as well. In 2020-21, Curry got a real chance to lead a group that was lacking in talent. In that season, Curry showed the world that he didn't need incredible talent around him to play like a generational talent, posting arguably the best individual campaign of his career, which is saying something since it came six seasons after his last MVP award win.

Curry would lead the league in scoring with a career-high 32.0 point average on incredible efficiency, even showing that he got better and better as the season went on. In April 2021, Curry averaged an absurd 37.3 points while knocking down a total of 96 three-pointers in the month. This 15-game stretch from Curry once again proved to the NBA world that he was an all-time scoring threat no matter if his next-best teammate was Thompson or Green, or Andrew Wiggins.

Stephen Curry Stats- 2020-21 NBA Season Category Stat PTS 32.0 TS% 65.5% 3PT% 42.1% 3PA 12.7 +/- 8.7

Curry's marvelous season would place him as a top-3 NBA MVP finalist, though his team finished as the ninth seed in the Western Conference. Though Curry and the Warriors couldn't pull out a victory in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the superstar point guard surely gave it everything he had.

Curry's Short-Handed Championship Win

Curry did carry a team to the NBA Finals

As for Stephen Curry's ability to carry a lacking team, those talks should have been put to bed a while ago. Well, at least two years ago, when Curry carried the Warriors to victory in the 2022 NBA Finals against a heavily favored Boston Celtics team. Against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year at the point guard position Marcus Smart, Curry torched the Celtics for an average of 31.2 points over the course of the six-game championship series. His 43-point performance in a monumental win at the TD Garden to avoid a 3-1 deficit is also one of Curry's best games of all time, given the circumstances.

The 2022 NBA Finals itself de-bunk McGrady's claims, as the 2021-22 version of Klay Thompson only played 32 regular season games and performed at the worst rate of his career efficiency-wise after returning from the rehabilitation of his ACL and Achilles injuries. In the 2022 NBA Finals, Draymond Green played a sub-par series for his standards, averaging 6.2 points and 8.2 rebounds, even being infamously benched at one point late in Game 4 by Warriors' head coach, Steve Kerr, due to his lack of production.

Curry's championship win in 2022, when the Warriors were completely written off as a team that could win post-Kevin Durant gave everyone a chance to see how Curry could lead a team that was lacking in play, as arguably his best teammate from the 20-21 season in Wiggins was again his best teammate during what would be his fourth NBA title win.

While Curry's dominance on the court has usually been paired by other incredible, even Hall-of-Fame worthy teammates, what Curry can do alone should not receive the level of disrespect that it currently does, as he's proven to the sports world that he can lead a team to the mountain-top as the clear under-dog.