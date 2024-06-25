Highlights Ben Simmons has been plagued by injuries, playing just 57 games in three seasons with the Nets.

Despite his injury history, Simmons still holds potential with solid inside scoring and elite defense.

Teams like the Hornets, Bulls, and Spurs could be interested in trading for Simmons this offseason.

It has been a struggle for Ben Simmons since being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. This is due to him holding out and suffering multiple injuries since arriving in Brooklyn. During his first season as a Net, he held out most of the season and also suffered a back injury. Since then, he has played in just 57 games due to injury problems, including missing most of last season with a nerve impingement in his lower back. With Brooklyn looking to rebuild their roster around Mikal Bridges , this offseason may be the end of Simmons' career in Brooklyn.

Simmons is coming off of a season where he played just 15 games. In his Nets career, he has played just 57 games over three seasons, averaging 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Despite his injury problems, the 27-year-old still has a ton of potential in the right situation. He is a solid inside scorer who has shot 56.0 percent from the field in his career. He is not an outside shooter, but he is able to attack the rim due to his 6-10 frame.

Before his injuries, he was also one of the best defenders in the entire NBA, finishing second and fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting during his final two seasons in Philadelphia. Simmons is also a great passer who can run the point guard position in a bigger lineup.

Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets Stats (2021-2024) G 57 PPG 6.7 RPG 6.7 APG 6.0 SPG 1.2 FG% 57.0%

Even though Simmons has dealt with injury problems over the past few seasons, he could still gain a lot of interest in the trade market this summer. The former first-overall pick is entering the last season under contract. He is due to make $40.3 million next season, but with it being an expiring deal, there could be a few teams that could take a chance on the two-time All-Star. It might also be the best thing for Simmons to find a new home, as Brooklyn has not been the best place for him.

Here are three potential trade destinations this offseason for Simmons.

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets and Nets swap forwards

The Charlotte Hornets missed the playoffs for the eighth straight season last year. Charlotte finished the regular season 21-61, their worst record since 2013. Despite another disappointing season, Charlotte did see the emergence of Brandon Miller during his rookie season. They also welcomed back Miles Bridges , who had missed the previous season due to suspension. The Hornets do have some decisions to make this offseason that starts with the 2024 NBA Draft where they have the sixth pick. They also have to decide on whether or not they want to re-sign Bridges this offseason.

Nets - Hornets Mock Trade Nets Receive: Hornets Receive: Miles Bridges (Sign & Trade) Ben Simmons 2027 1st (76ers Top 8 Protected)

With the Nets and Hornets reportedly discussing a possible swap of Bridges for Simmons at the trade deadline last year, trade talks between the two sides could continue this offseason. The trade that was discussed last season fell through due to Bridges refusing to waive his no-trade clause. That is no longer the case, as Bridges is an unrestricted free agent. In this mock trade, the Nets would receive Bridges in a sign and trade. Bridges came back strong last season and would be a great fit next to Mikal Bridges.

For the Hornets, they would receive Simmons, who would more than likely replace Bridges as the starting forward. They would also receive a top-eight protected first-round pick in the 2027 draft. By adding Simmons, the Hornets could use him as a forward or as a point guard if they see LaMelo Ball as more of a shooting guard. Either way, Simmons could make an impact in Charlotte and be a key piece in turning their franchise around.

Chicago Bulls

Bulls and Nets swap former All-Stars

With the Chicago Bulls already trading away one of their key players Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder , it looks like they are ready to begin a rebuild this offseason. Chicago has missed the playoffs six out of the last seven years, including losing in the Play-In the past two seasons. With DeMar DeRozan likely to leave in free agency, that leaves the Bulls with just Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic , both of whom they have been actively trying to move on the trade market. One team that may have interest in Lavine is Brooklyn, and a possible deal would have to include Simmons' contract.

Nets - Bulls Mock Trade Nets Receive: Bulls Receive: Zach Lavine Ben Simmons Dariq Whitehead 2027 1st (Swap with Rockets)

In this scenario, the Nets would add Lavine, while giving up Simmons' huge contract. By adding Lavine, the Nets, who narrowly missed the play-in last season, could compete for a spot in the playoffs next year. With him and Bridges leading the way, Brooklyn could make a run next season, but they would also have to add multiple role players around the two stars.

For Chicago, they would add Simmons, who could slot in as a replacement for Patrick Williams if the Bulls do not match another team's offer due to him being a restricted free agent. They could also use Simmons as a point guard, which is unlikely due to the emergence of Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White last season and the acquisition of Josh Giddey. Chicago would also acquire Dariq Whitehead, who is a young forward who played in just two games with the Nets last season. They would also receive a 2027 first-round pick, which is a pick swap between the Nets and the Houston Rockets .

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs add a point guard

After the San Antonio Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama last offseason, they did not expect to still be at the bottom of the league last season. San Antonio finished with the second-worst record in the Western Conference. They did luck out in the draft lottery, though, as they secured both the fourth and eighth selections in the upcoming draft.

One position that the Spurs have to fill this offseason is point guard. Last season, they tried to use Jeremy Sochan as point guard, which failed, leading them to turn to Tre Jones to once again lead the offense. With Gregg Popovich trying a larger lineup with Sochan at the point last season, the Spurs could look to make a deal with the Nets to bring Simmons to the Alamo City to be their point guard of the future.

Nets - Spurs Mock Trade Nets Receive: Spurs Receive: Devonte' Graham Ben Simmons 2024 2nd (48th Overall) 2025 2nd (Pelicans)

In this trade, the Nets would receive Devonte' Graham and two future second-round picks. With Simmons' injury history, Brooklyn is not going to receive as much in return for him, but adding Graham gives them a starting point guard option. Graham did not receive much playing time in San Antonio over the past two seasons, but when he did, he proved that he is still a great scorer and outside shooter, something that the Nets need to become competitive again.

Despite the Spurs looking to use the draft to find their point guard of the future, Simmons could be a nice backup plan. San Antonio has a ton of cap space to take on Simmons' $40 million contract. They have also been one of the best teams in the entire NBA at developing and getting the most out of their players, which they could look to do with Simmons. The pairing of Simmons and Wembanyama would also be great due to Simmons' court vision and defense. By adding Simmons this offseason, the Spurs' rebuild could be a few key pieces away from being over.

With the Brooklyn Nets looking to build around Bridges this offseason, trading away Simmons is a must. Despite his injury problems over the past few seasons, Simmons may still gain interest from around the league due to his defense and inside scoring. For Brooklyn, they would love to trade away his $40.3 million contract in order for them to sign free agents and make some trades to become a threat in the East once again.