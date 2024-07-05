Highlights The Atlanta Hawks are potentially entering a rebuild.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is likely on the trade block, with potential destinations including the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

Bogdanovic's scoring ability could benefit these teams, potentially slotting in as a sixth man or starting shooting guard. Atlanta is expected to make more trades this offseason.

The Atlanta Hawks have already made moves this offseason that signal they will start a rebuild.

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2019-20, Atlanta did luck out in the NBA Draft lottery by receiving the first overall selection. With the first pick, the franchise selected Zaccharie Risacher , a Frenchman who played for Bourg in the LNB Pro A and the EuroCup last season.

After securing the first pick, Atlanta decided it would trade away at least one of its All-Star guards, Dejounte Murray or Trae Young . They ended up dealing Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels , Larry Nance Jr. , EJ Liddell and multiple picks.

With Murray now gone, rumors are still circulating about Atlanta trading away Young. If the Hawks decide to completely rebuild this offseason, Bogdan Bogdanovic is another player who could be on the move.

Bogdanovic played in 79 games last season and averaged a career-high 16.9 points and 1.2 steals to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also shot the ball well at 42.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.

Bogdanovic is known mainly as a scorer, but he did improve defensively last season. The 31-year-old guard also finished fifth in the Sixth Man of the Year race.

Bogdan Bogdanović Stats 2023-24 G 79 PPG 16.9 RPG 3.4 APG 3.1 SPG 1.2 FG% 42.8 3PT% 37.4

As he's likely on the trade block, Bogdanovic should gain a ton of interest from many teams around the NBA. He is a great scorer who could come off of the bench as a sixth man or slot in as a starting shooting guard.

He still has three years left on his contract, which includes a team option after the second year. Bogdanovic could be a huge help for a contender trying to win a championship next season.

Here are three potential trade destinations for Bogdanovic this offseason.

1 Golden State Warriors

Warriors add another shooter and size

After missing the playoffs last season, the Golden State Warriors suffered an even bigger loss to start the offseason by losing Klay Thompson . Thompson left the Warriors to sign with the Dallas Mavericks , ending the big three of Stephen Curry , Draymond Green and himself.

With Klay gone, Golden State did sign Kyle Anderson and worked a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for Buddy Hield . By adding both of these players, the Warriors should still be in a good situation where they can still compete for a playoff spot next season, but in order for them to make a championship run, they must add another shooter and a big man.

By making a deal with Atlanta, they could do both.

Hawks - Warriors Mock Trade Hawks Receive: Warriors Receive: Andrew Wiggins Bogdan Bogdanović Kevon Looney Moses Moody Clint Capela 2028 1st

In this deal, the Warriors would acquire Bogdanovic and Clint Capela . Bogdanovic adds another shooter to the Warriors roster and would likely slot in as the sixth man since Hield is expected to be the starter.

Capela adds size to a team that desperately needs it. Golden State used Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis as its starting centers last season, both of whom are just 6-foot-9. Adding Capela would bring in a true center who is a reliable inside scorer and a great defender.

With these moves, the Warriors could bounce back from a tough season last year and make a playoff push in the post-big-three era.

Atlanta would acquire Andrew Wiggins , Looney, Moses Moody and a 2028 first-round pick.

Wiggins and Looney would likely be traded to a third team in this deal or closer to next season's trade deadline. Moody, on the other hand, would have an opportunity to receive a larger role than he had in Golden State, allowing him to continue to develop. With these moves, the Hawks would be closer to completing their rebuild and once again competing for a playoff spot.

2 Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks acquire Bogdanovic after failing a season ago

After being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Milwaukee Bucks could look to retool their roster this offseason.

Last season started slowly as Damian Lillard tried to adjust to a new system where he was not the main star of the team. While Dame slowly adjusted to sharing a star role with Giannis Antetokounmpo , Milwaukee was still winning games and surprised everyone by firing head coach Adrian Griffin and hiring Doc Rivers to replace him midway through last season.

Despite hiring Rivers, the Bucks still struggled, especially defensively, and ended up losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. As the team now looks to enter a second season with the star duo, they could look to retool their roster, and a player they could go after is Bogdanovic.

The Bucks had already made a deal for Bogdanovic in November 2020. The reported sign-and-trade deal for Bogdanovic sent him to Milwaukee and Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to the Sacramento Kings .

Instead, the trade fell through due to tampering accusations, which led to Milwaukee losing a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. While that trade fell through years ago, Milwaukee could make a deal for Bogdanovic this offseason.

Hawks - Bucks Mock Trade Hawks Receive: Bucks Receive: Brook Lopez Bogdan Bogdanović MarJon Beauchamp 2031 2nd

In this deal, the Bucks would acquire Bogdanovic from the Hawks for Brook Lopez , MarJon Beauchamp and a 2031 second-round pick. For Milwaukee, Bogdanovic would give the team a reliable scorer off of the bench, and he could also slot in as the starting shooting guard spot if the Bucks want to use him as one.

Either way, Bogdanovic would add another reliable scorer to the roster and take the load off of Khris Middleton, who has struggled with injuries the past few seasons. With this move, Milwaukee would better its chances in the revamped top of the Eastern Conference as long as it can figure things out defensively next season.

Atlanta would add Lopez and Beauchamp. Lopez would likely be traded to either a third team in this deal or closer to next season's trade deadline. He is 36 years old, but he should still see interest from other teams due to his outside shooting numbers and great defense.

On the other hand, Beauchamp would finally be in a situation where he would see a good amount of time on the court. In his two seasons in Milwaukee, Beauchamp has played in just 100 games and averaged just 13.1 minutes per game.

With the Hawks rebuilding, the 23-year-old forward would see much more playing time, allowing him to continue developing.

3 Houston Rockets

Rockets add another shooter off of the bench

With the Houston Rockets signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks last offseason, they expected to make a playoff run. Instead, they finished 11th in the West, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

They did luck out in the lottery by receiving the third pick in the draft thanks to the Brooklyn Nets ' terrible season and selected Reed Sheppard , a sharpshooter out of Kentucky.

With the Rockets now in a position to make a playoff push next season with the young talent of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengün , they could still look to add another scorer off of the bench this offseason. That player could be Bogdanovic.

Hawks - Rockets Mock Trade Hawks Receive: Rockets Receive: Tari Eason Bogdan Bogdanović 2028 1st

In this mock trade, the Rockets would send Tari Eason and a 2028 first-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for Bogdanovic. He would provide another scorer off their bench while adding another veteran presence to a very young team.

With Green and Jabari Smith Jr. taking a step forward last season, the Rockets are one move away from being a playoff contender in the West, and adding Bogdanovic may be the piece that they need next season.

The Hawks would receive Eason and a 2028 first-round pick. Eason played in just 22 games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. With him expected to be back by the start of next season, he would fit in perfectly in Atlanta.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds last season while shooting a career-high from both the field and from three. In a larger role with the Hawks, Eason could continue to develop into a young star in the league while also giving Atlanta another young player to build around for the franchise's future.

With the Hawks entering a rebuild this offseason, they have already made multiple moves. They selected Risacher first overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, giving them a young talent to build around for the future.

They also shipped Murray off to New Orleans, receiving young players and picks in return.

With Atlanta expected to make more trades this offseason, the next player who could be on his way out is Bogdanovic. If he is put on the trade block, expect many teams to show interest in the veteran guard thanks to his scoring ability off of the bench.