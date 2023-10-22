Highlights The Denver Broncos are facing a massive rebuild operation after their gambles on both Russell Wilson and Sean Payton have seemingly both come up snake eyes.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is an affordable rental option for Super Bowl contenders, with better stats than his younger teammate, Jerry Jeudy.

Potential trade destinations for Sutton include several contenders from both conferences including the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

The Denver Broncos did not expect to be in this position again. Following a disappointing 2022 campaign in which newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson looked like a shell of himself, the franchise swung a trade with the New Orleans Saints for head coach Sean Payton. Considered an offensive guru, Payton seemed poised to right the offensive woes of yesteryear and get the Broncos back to being a playoff contender.

Six weeks into the 2023 season though, Denver’s record has actually taken a step back. Wilson has again failed to live up to both his Seattle pedigree and his hefty price tag, leading many to believe it will be his last year in the Mile High City.

Pro Football Focus reports that if Denver were to designate the former Seahawk as a post-June 1 release this upcoming offseason, the team would be “on the hook for Wilson’s $39 million salary in 2024, a $35.4 million 2024 dead cap hit and a $49.6 million 2025 dead cap hit if they spread out his option bonus.”

With this harsh reality limiting their financial flexibility for future seasons, a to-the-studs tear down from the Broncos’ new Rob Walton-backed ownership group is imminent.

Jeudy or Sutton?

Draft picks are paramount in massive rebuilding efforts such as these. And despite a 1-5 record, the Denver roster possesses plenty of intriguing pieces for contending teams, such as safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton may not garner as much fanfare as Jerry Jeudy—who is nearly guaranteed to be moved ahead of the October 31 trade deadline—but is arguably a better bang for your buck. He has put up better numbers than his younger receiving partner this season and has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract, making him an affordable rental piece for Super Bowl contenders.

BRONCOS WIDE RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS YARDS YARDS PER RECEPTION TOUCHDOWNS COURTLAND SUTTON 25 275 11.0 4 JERRY JEUDY 20 222 11.1 0

5 Trade Destinations for Courtland Sutton

Green Bay Packers (2-3)

For the first time in a long time, the Green Bay Packers have a buffet of quality weapons for their starting quarterback. Their youth is a massive plus for Green Bay’s long-term outlook, but they lack a true veteran presence who can show them the ropes of how to be a professional.

Sutton is only 28, but he's spent as many years in the league (this is his sixth) as Christian Watson (second), Romeo Doubs (second), Jayden Reed (rookie) and Luke Musgrave (rookie) combined. Reserve options Dontayvion Wicks (rookie) and Samori Toure (second) also lack NFL callouses.

Adding Sutton to the group would help accelerate both the development of Green Bay’s entire receiving corps and first-year starting QB Jordan Love. It probably wouldn't hurt the Packers’ playoff quest either. They currently reside only a half game outside a Wild Card spot in the top-heavy NFC.

Los Angeles Chargers (2-3)

Mike Williams’ season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 against Minnesota robbed the Los Angeles Chargers and QB Justin Herbert of his biggest downfield and red zone target. In recent weeks, the Chargers have had to rely on reserve TE Donald Parham Jr. in goal-to-go situations where Williams would previously get the nod.

At 6-foot-8, Parham has proven to be a legitimate threat near the goal line (three TD catches, all from fewer than three yards away), but he doesn’t have the same chops between the twenties.

Sutton (6-foot-4) would slide right into the role Williams (also 6-foot-4) vacated when he went on injured reserve. Head coach Brandon Staley’s seat gets warmer with each curious fourth down decision he makes, giving him ample reason to acquire a true X receiver sooner than later.

Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Mentioned as a potential destination for Jerry Jeudy as well, the Buffalo Bills have made it no secret they’re in the market to get Josh Allen additional receiving help. They’ve failed to truly integrate rookie TE Dalton Kincaid into the offense so far, and like the Chargers, they lack a true jump ball red zone receiver (Stefon Diggs is more than that).

Buffalo’s need to return to the AFC Championship also resembles the Chargers’ demand to win a playoff game. The difficulty for Allen and head coach Sean McDermott to accomplish their task is much higher, and got ramped up with a slew of defensive injuries over the season’s first month. The Bills will almost assuredly need to win some shootouts if they are to accomplish their goals; adding Sutton gives them another proven contributor with which to work.

Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

With CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup already anchoring their receiver room, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t lacking options for Dak Prescott. But GM/Owner Jerry Jones won’t be satisfied with anything less than an NFC Championship appearance for the first time since 1995, which may still not even be enough.

A flashy add like Jerry Jeudy would be more Jones’ style, but Sutton is more practical. Dallas has operated with much more of a build-through-the-draft style over the past decade; it won’t want to send top-shelf assets away for a luxury piece. The Cowboys chase the better value, akin to their signing of T.Y. Hilton over Odell Beckham Jr. late last season.

Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

When the Baltimore Ravens signed Beckham Jr. this offseason, folks clamored about how their new receiving corps was not only the best of Lamar Jackson’s career, but possibly the best in the short history of the franchise. Then drops plagued the entire group in a Week 5 loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, leading to calls for a more reliable supplementary piece.

Baltimore routinely rides tight to the salary cap, so fitting Sutton would likely require one of the following: a player heading back to Denver in the deal, or the Broncos to pay what’s left of his contract this year. The former would likely have to be Pro Bowl return specialist Devin Duvernay, whose loss would plague John Harbaugh’s special teams unit. The latter would mean a better draft pick headed the Broncos’ way.

GM Eric DeCosta has made deadline splashes in the past, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith last year and cornerback Marcus Peters in 2019. If he believes Sutton is the key to a Super Bowl run, don’t be shocked to see the sixth-year wideout donning purple and black by the end of the 2023 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

