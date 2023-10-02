Highlights Davante Adams is frustrated with the lack of success for the Las Vegas Raiders as well as their mediocre quarterback play.

A few top teams, like the receiver-needy Kansas City Chiefs, would do well to put a call in to the Raiders on the subject of an Adams trade.

Other, lower quality teams like the Giants and Colts have plenty of cap space to take on Adams' contract, and have more than enough space for him in their receiver rooms.

After losing his two favorite teammates, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, Davante Adams seems to be more frustrated with the lack of success he's had with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams certainly wants to win now and does not have “time to just wait around”. With the Las Vegas Raiders not looking to improve the roster and the 30-year-old Adams not wanting any more years, could he be on the move soon?

Adams is one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. He has continued to produce at an All-Pro level in 2023 with 397 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the first four games. He's on pace to total 1,688 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this season. The six-time Pro-Bowler has been a dominant force for over five years now and there are no signs of him slowing down.

Adams recently sounded off in an interview after a Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, expressing his frustrations with the slow start as well as his desire to win. He went on to say that the Raiders “aren’t establishing a winning culture” and that the team lacks execution. Since then, rumors have been swirling on whether Adams wants to be traded or not so without further ado, here are the top five trade destinations to fulfill Adams' desires.

5 New York Giants

Giants receive: Davante Adams

Raiders receive: 2024 2nd-round pick, 2025 3rd-round pick, and 2024 6th-round pick

The New York Giants are in desperate need of a wide receiver at this point. They are overflowing with sub-par wideouts that don't have size or separation skills. Adams could really help elevate quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants passing offense to unreal levels and make Jones genuinely worth his four-year, $160 million contract. After winning a playoff game last year, the Giants are looking to take the next step.

The Giants have not been ranked in the top 15 in passing yards since 2019. It's a serious hole in the offense, and it severely diminishes their ability to stay competitive in most games. However, Jones does have some weapons, including tight end Darren Waller and running back Saquon Barkley, but unless you're the Chiefs, you need a proper number one wideout.

While the Giants certainly have other problems to fix, wide receiver might just be their biggest need, and Adams certainly wouldn't be another Kenny Golladay nightmare. Stocked with cap space in the future, the Giants are one of the teams that is most prepared to take on Adams' hefty contract.

While he is only paid a guaranteed six million dollars in 2023, that guaranteed total skyrockets to roughly $17 million in 2025 and then jumps up even more to roughly $35.5 million in 2026 and 2027. This shouldn't be a problem for the Giants, but it could force other potential suitors to stay away from a trade for Adams.

4 Indianapolis Colts

Colts receive: Davante Adams

Raiders receive: 2025 1st-round pick

The Indianapolis Colts are off to a surprising start at 2-2 with a newfound hope to win the AFC South. Led by rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts could look to bolster their wide receiver room even more with Adams. While they do have Michael Pittman as their clear WR1, you can never have too many weapons, especially for a young quarterback.

Like the Giants, the Colts are absolutely loaded with tons of cap space to take on Adams' contract. Without many players on big money, now could be the perfect time to strike for an elite receiver. With the addition of Adams, they could also expedite the rebuilding process and get back on track much quicker.

The Colts will likely want to keep their 2024 first-round pick due to the uncertainty of their 2023 campaign, but a 2025 first-round pick could be more of a bargain if they decide to use their cap space and make some splash signings in free agency. They have more than enough money to do so, so it's all a matter of if they will at this point. Giving Richardson two great receivers could boost them into playoff contention and really bootstrap his development.

However, the way the Colts have handled the Johnathan Taylor situation may cause Adams to think twice about landing with an Indianapolis organization that has shown a lack of respect for other star players in the past such as Peyton Manning and Taylor.

3 Green Bay Packers

Packers receive: Davante Adams

Raiders receive: 2024 2nd-round pick and 2025 6th-round pick

The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory. With Aaron Rodgers gone, Jordan Love has stepped into the pocket to fill the void. With Love showing that he just may have the tools to stick around for a while it could be time to give him some upgraded weapons.

Speaking of Rodgers, the Jets will certainly keep their first-round pick since Rodgers is out for the year with a ruptured Achilles tendon. So, in an Adams trade the Packers will likely keep that conditional second-round pick as the Jets are not expected to be Super Bowl contenders anymore and instead trade their own second-rounder.

The Packers' receiving corps is arguably the most inexperienced in the league with an average age of 23.7 years old. Adams could provide not only outstanding quality but also some veteran experience and leadership to the young squad. Not to mention it would be a delightful reunion for both Adams and the Packers organization.

Much like Richardson, Love has a few playmakers that are stepping up, such as Romeo Doubs, who would greatly benefit from the addition of Adams. Who knows, Adams could develop an Aaron Rodgers-type bond with Jordan Love as well. Giving Love an Adams safety net would greatly improve his play and confidence overall as the Packers try and finish atop the wide open NFC North.

2 Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs receive: Davante Adams

Raiders receive: 2025 1st-round pick and 2024 5th-round pick

Many would say that the Chiefs don't need Davante Adams. And maybe they don't, but they would surely benefit from his talent. With Adams, the Chiefs would look much more like they did back in 2020 when they led the league in passing yards with Tyreek Hill still on the roster. They've shown what they can be with an elite receiver and tight end, and it ultimately led them to a Super Bowl victory in 2019.

Surely they would be interested in recreating that situation with Adams in 2023. The Chiefs' salary cap situation is a little more complicated though. They have about $50 million to play with this offseason but luckily don't have any "must-sign" players coming off the books. Not only that, they will have to clear roughly $3 million more to make space for Adams $6 million base salary this season.

They could very well acquire Adams and fill out the rest of the roster with some cheap outcasts from other teams like they did this past offseason. But however they decide to fill out the roster, they will certainly be among the favorites to win it all in February. It's also worth noting that Adams has some of the most reliable hands in football, which is not something any of the current Chiefs wideouts can claim.

1 San Francisco 49ers

49ers receive: Davante Adams

Raiders receive: 2024 1st-round pick and 4th-round pick

The 49ers have a star-studded roster comprised of five All-Pro players from 2022 alone. Entering the 2023 season, the Niners had the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl and adding another elite receiver like Adams would only boost those odds even further. Giving quarterback Brock Purdy yet another weapon of Adams' caliber would make this team flat out unfair.

Although the 49ers would be giving up an extra fourth round pick, their first round pick has much less value considering it's likely to come near the end of the round. Furthermore, the 49ers have shown a willingness to overpay for elite players like they did when they acquired Christian McCaffrey just last season for four second round picks.

The 49ers cap space is insane. How do they have a team this good and still have roughly $41 million to work with? It's impressive, to say the least. They could use that available space to front load Adams' contract and really benefit in the later years.

The 49ers are truly the most scary team in the Adams sweepstakes because of the versatility they have financially and the talent they already have on the roster. And this is all before mentioning that Adams is a native of East Palo Alto, which is just a 45-minute drive from San Francisco. With the roster they have in San Francisco, it would not take much to convince the hometown kid to return home.

