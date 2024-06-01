Highlights The Hawks are willing to trade Clint Capela to make room for their projected first overall pick in the draft.

Capela is an attractive asset for teams needing a center with strong inside scoring and defensive capabilities.

Potential trades with the Magic, Grizzlies, and 76ers could benefit each team by addressing size, scoring, and defense concerns.

The Atlanta Hawks had another disappointing season last year. They missed out on the playoffs after being eliminated by the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In. Atlanta did luck out in the NBA Draft Lottery by jumping up to the first pick.

After securing the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Atlanta may look to begin a full rebuild this offeason, or build a contender. They are reportedly already looking to trade Trae Young , Dejounte Murray and De'Andre Hunter this offeason. Now, according to HoopsHype, you can add Clint Capela to the list.

With the Hawks projected to take Alexandre Sarr first overall, they are looking to free up space in the frontcourt for him by dealing Capela. Capela is coming off of a season where he averaged 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds in 73 games last season in Atlanta. With many teams needing either a starting or backup center, Capela should gain a lot of interest from around the league this offseason.

The 6-foot-10 center is a great inside scorer who shot 57.1 percent from the field last season. He is also a great defender despite his career high 115.3 defensive rating last season.

In his ten-year NBA career, Capela has posted a defensive rating higher than 110.0 just twice, both coming in the past two seasons. He did average 1.5 blocks last season in Atlanta, the most he has averaged in a season since his first season as a Hawk in 2020-21.

Clint Capela Stats 2022-23 G 73 PPG 11.5 RPG 10.6 APG 1.2 BPG 1.5 FG% 57.1% Defensive Rating 115.3

The 30-year-old center is entering the final year of his two-year contract that he signed with the Hawks before last season. He will be making over $22 million next season, so there are only a select number of teams that could sign him due to the salary cap. There should be some interest in adding a center like Capela, who is a great inside scorer and solid defender.

Here are three teams that could potentially trade for Capela this offseason.

Orlando Magic

Magic add size in front court

The Orlando Magic were a surprise team in the NBA last season. Amidst a rebuild, they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, hinting at an end to the rebuild. Unfortunately for Orlando, their great season ended in the first round after being eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games. One thing they need to address this offseason is their size.

The Magic's tallest player is Moritz Wagner at 6-foot-11. They then have five other players at 6-foot-10 throughout their lineup. Making a deal for Capela this offseason would help with their size and improve their inside scoring.

Although Capela is 6-foot-10, he plays like a seven-footer. Capela also uses his size to score at the rim at a high level and would add another solid defender to the NBA's second-best defense. Because of this, he would fit in well as either the starting center or the backup center for Orlando.

Hawks - Magic Mock Trade Hawks Receive: Magic Receive: Jett Howard Clint Capela 2024 1st Round (18th Overall)

The Magic would get their big man in Capela in this mock trade. In return for Capela, Orlando would send Jett Howard and the 18th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to Atlanta. Howard could fit in well in a possible rebuild for the Hawks. He did not see much playing time in Orlando last season, but that would change if he is shipped off to Atlanta. The Hawks would also add another first round pick in the upcoming draft, allowing them to select another young player to build around.

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies look to have bounceback year by adding size

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a terrible season. With Ja Morant being suspended at the beginning of the year, and then suffering an injury after returning, Memphis ended up with the third-worst record in the Western Conference. With Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and GG Jackson back next season, the Grizzlies could look to make moves this offseason to return to contending for a championship. One player they could look at bringing in is Capela.

Memphis, like Orlando, also need to address their team's size problems. Capela would help them with that and would pair greatly inside with Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr. is able to help space the floor, allowing Capela to be the Grizzlies' primary low-post threat. Capela would also help the team defensively next to a former Defensive Player of the Year finalist in Jackson Jr.

Hawks - Grizzlies Mock Trade Hawks Receive: Grizzlies Receive: Brandon Clarke Clint Capela John Konchar Yuta Watanabe 2024 2nd Round (58th Overall)

In this deal, the Grizzlies would add size to their roster by getting Capela. For the Hawks, they would receive Brandon Clarke, John Konchar and Yuta Watanabe, along with the 58th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Clarke is still a good young player, but he has not been able to stay healthy in Memphis. A change of scenery may help Clarke and also allow him to be inside with the potential first pick in Sarr.

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers add another center alongside Embiid

After losing to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have a very busy offseason ahead of them. Their offseason starts with them reaching a deal with restricted free agent, Tyrese Maxey.

After re-signing Maxey, the Sixers will still have a ton of cap space to work with thanks to losing Tobias Harris ' contract. There have been rumors that Philadelphia is trying to sign a star such as Paul George and LeBron James . They have also been linked to a potential Jimmy Butler trade. A trade that they could make this offseason is for Capela.

By trading for Capela, they bring in a solid defender and inside scorer to pair with Emiid and Maxey. They could choose to start Capela next to Embiid, similar to the way the Minnesota Timberwolves have done with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert . If they don't want to go that route, they could bring Capela off the bench to help Embiid rest, which could be beneficial due to his injury history.

Hawks - 76ers Mock Trade Hawks Receive: 76ers Receive: Ricky Council IV Clint Capela 2024 1st Round (16th Overall) 2028 1st Round (Clippers) De'Andre Hunter

In this scenario, the 76ers would add both Capela and another Hawk on the trade block in De'Andre Hunter. By doing this, Philadelphia would add size and inside scoring in Capela, and three-point shooting and defense in Hunter to help them contend for a championship next season.

For Atlanta, they would receive Ricky Council IV and two first round picks. The 16th overall pick in the upcoming draft would be the Hawks' second first rounder. The 2028 first round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers is also enticing due to the Clippers possibly starting a rebuild in the near future.

With the Hawks winning the draft lottery, they are looking to deal a lot of their roster this offseason. Among those they are willing to trade is Capela. Capela is a great inside scorer and defender, and should get a lot of attention from other teams this offseason.