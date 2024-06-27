Highlights The Chicago Bulls are looking to start a rebuild after trading away Caruso.

With the Chicago Bulls already making the first big trade of the offseason by swapping Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder , it looks like they are finally ready to start a rebuild this summer. Chicago has missed the playoffs six out of the last seven seasons, including losing in the Play-In Tournament to the Atlanta Hawks last season.

With one trade already done, the Bulls can now shift their focus on trading some other pieces from their roster to enter a complete rebuild this offseason. The next two players that likely seem to be moved are Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan , who is an unrestricted free agent. Another player that Chicago will more than likely move this summer is Nikola Vucevic .

Vucevic finished his thirteenth NBA season last year by averaging 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in 76 games. The 33-year-old proved that he can still be a reliable inside and mid-range scorer, but he did post his worst three-point shooting percentage since being traded to the Bulls in 2021. He shot just 29.4 percent from three, down from 34.9 percent the prior season. He also posted the worst defensive rating of his career, which could also be because of Chicago's lackluster defense as a team.

Nikola Vucevic Stats 2023-24 G 76 PPG 18.0 RPG 10.5 APG 3.3 BPG 0.8 FG% 48.4% 3PT% 29.4%

Even with the slight dip in shooting percentage and defense, Vucevic should still be intriguing to teams looking for a starting center this offseason. Although he is 33 years old, Vucevic has continued to be a reliable offensive scorer and great rebounder. He has also been able to stay on the court, playing 70 or more games every season since the 2020-21 season. Because of his availability and scoring, many teams could look to make a deal with Chicago to get him out of the Windy City this summer.

Here are three potential trade destinations for Vucevic this offseason.

Orlando Magic

Magic bring back Vucevic

After finishing with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference and forcing the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs, it is safe to believe that the Orlando Magic 's rebuild is officially over. Led by former first overall pick, Paolo Banchero , the Magic look like they are ready to take another step next season, and it all starts this summer.

Two areas that Orlando has to improve in are three-point shooting and size. The Magic finished last season tied with the Detroit Pistons for dead last in the NBA in three-pointers made per game. They also lack true size up front besides Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner . By bringing back Vucevic, they would improve in both areas.

Bulls - Magic Mock Trade Bulls Receive: Magic Receive: Jett Howard Nikola Vucevic 2026 1st

Vucevic spent eight and a half seasons in Orlando from 2012 to the 2020-21 trade deadline. At the deadline, he was moved to Chicago for Wendell Carter Jr. In this mock trade, the 6-10 big man would return to Orlando, adding size and shooting to a team ready to compete at the top of the Eastern Conference. By acquiring Vucevic, the Magic could start him over Carter Jr., or use him as the backup center. Either way, Vucevic brings size and experience to a team that desperately needs it to compete with teams such as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the East.

For Chicago, they would receive Jett Howard , who played just 18 games in his rookie season. The eleventh overall selection in the 2023 draft would be able to develop his game while being a key part of a rebuilding Bulls team. He would be able to see more minutes in the NBA, rather than the G-League. They would also receive the Magic's 2026 first round pick.

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies add size, Chicago welcomes back a former MVP

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of an injury-filled season. The season started with Ja Morant being suspended, then suffering an injury after returning. The rest of the roster was also hit by the injury bug throughout the season, leading Memphis to finish with the third-worst record in the Western Conference.

With last season behind them, the Grizzlies look to be healthy entering next season, which will help them return to competing at the top of the West. With the roster being mostly the same next season, Memphis looks to be a title contender with the young core of Morant, Desmond Bane , Jaren Jackson Jr. and the emergence of GG Jackson II . One area that they could improve on is their size, which acquiring Vucevic would solve.

Bulls - Grizzlies Mock Trade Bulls Receive: Grizzlies Receive: Luke Kennard Nikola Vucevic Brandon Clarke Derrick Rose 2027 2nd

In this deal, the Grizzlies would add size in Vucevic, while also clearing cap space to go after another key piece to make a run. With Jackson Jr. as the primary center, Memphis would likely use Vucevic off of the bench. They could also add another star to the roster by trading away the ninth overall pick in the upcoming draft. As long as the Grizzlies are healthy next season, the addition of Vucevic may help them return to being a serious threat in the West.

For Chicago, they would bring back Derrick Rose , who was the first overall pick by the Bulls in 2008 and became the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011. With Chicago entering a rebuild, Rose could spend the last part of his career where it all began while also mentoring players such as Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White . Chicago would also acquire Luke Kennard , who they could send away in another trade to gain more assets. Brandon Clarke could help fill the hole Patrick Williams would leave if he leaves in free agency.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors add size to chase another ring

The Golden State Warriors have a very important offseason ahead of them. After being eliminated in the Play-In Tournament last year, Golden State has to decide if their current roster can still compete for championships. If they do not see it as such, a roster retool may be in the works in the Bay Area this summer. It all starts with keeping the big three of Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson and Draymond Green together.

Thompson is set to be a free agent, and is reportedly leaning towards leaving Golden State. Even if he does leave, it is not the end of the Warriors' dynasty yet. They do have a lot of assets to trade away, including Andrew Wiggins , who is likely to be traded this summer. One of the key areas that the Warriors must fill this offseason is their size, which Vucevic would help with.

Bulls - Warriors Mock Trade Bulls Receive- Warriors Receive: Andrew Wiggins Nikola Vucevic Chris Paul 2026 1st Demar Derozan (Sign & Trade) 2028 2nd (Hawks) 2028 1st

With the Warriors set to retool their roster this offseason, adding another star to replace Thompson is a must. In this mock trade, they would do just that by acquiring Derozan in a sign and trade. With Derozan replacing Thompson, the Warriors could still be in a place to compete for another championship next season. They would also add Vucevic, who would give them some much-needed size in the frontcourt.

Vucevic would more than likely become the starting center over Kevon Looney , who would still be a key piece off of the bench. With these acquisitions, Golden State may just be in position to win another championship in the Curry era.

For Chicago, they would acquire Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul . If the Bulls decide to keep Lavine, adding Wiggins and Paul could prove crucial to a playoff push. Wiggins would immediately become the second option on offense and would be one of Chicago's best defenders. Paul could come off of the bench while also mentoring Dosunmu and White for the future. If Chicago does move Lavine, they could then use Wiggins and Paul as trade pieces to acquire more assets.

With the Bulls looking like they are ready to start a rebuild this offseason, it seems likely that they will move on from Vucevic. Vucevic is still a great center at 33 years old. He is a reliable scorer and great rebounder who could help many teams take a step in the right direction to chase a championship next season.