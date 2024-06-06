Highlights The Spurs can accelerate their rebuild by trading Keldon Johnson for a star to pair with Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs are still in the middle of a rebuild.

Last summer, they struck gold in winning the draft lottery and selecting Victor Wembanyama first overall. Wembanyama went on to capture the Rookie of the Year award unanimously and also finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. With Wembanyama looking like the next NBA superstar, San Antonio still has some other holes to fill on their roster next to them.

They can fill some of them with their two top ten picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. Another way they can speed up the rebuild is by trading away Keldon Johnson in a package for a star to pair with Wembanyama.

Johnson is coming off of a down year in San Antonio. He started just 27 of the 69 games that he played, a career low. With him moving to the bench, he averaged 15.7 points per game, the least amount he has averaged since his second season in 2020-21, where he averaged 12.8 points.

This may be a concern for the Spurs, as Johnson still averaged 29.5 minutes per game, down just 3.2 minutes from the previous season. He did improve his shooting efficiency last season compared to the 2022-23 season. Johnson also posted a better defensive rating last season at 118.0, while his defensive rating in 2022-23 was 121.8.

Keldon Johnson Stats 2023-24 G 69 PPG 15.7 RPG 5.5 APG 2.8 SPG 0.7 FG% 45.4% 3PT% 34.6%

Johnson is still just 24 years old and is a good 3-and-D player. A change of scenery may be good for him, as his reduced role in the Alamo City last year proved that the Spurs don't see him as an integral part of their future. With the Spurs possibly looking to pair another star player with Wembanyama, Johnson would be the key piece in a potential package this offseason.

Here are three potential landing destinations for Johnson this offseason.

Atlanta Hawks

Spurs swap Johnson for former point guard

The Spurs' biggest need this offseason is to fill the starting point guard role. They could do this through the draft or look to make a deal with another team for a point guard. They have reportedly been interested in both of the Atlanta Hawks ' guards, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray .

With the Hawks securing the first pick in the upcoming draft, they may see this offseason as an opportunity to rebuild the roster. They have been rumored to want to move one of Young and Murray this offseason, so expect the Spurs to try and make a deal with them.

Spurs - Hawks Mock Trade Spurs Receive: Hawks Receive: Dejounte Murray Keldon Johnson Blake Wesley 2026 1st Round (Hawks Swap) 2027 1st (Hawks)

In this trade, the Spurs would reunite with Murray, who they traded to the Hawks in the summer of 2022. Murray would instantly fill the gap at the starting point guard position in San Antonio. Murray has improved his shooting since moving to Atlanta, and he is also one of the best defensive guards in the league. For the Hawks, they would receive Johnson, who they could then use to build around, along with whoever they select first overall.

Johnson would fit in the Hawks' starting lineup right away and the change of scenery may allow the young forward to reach his full potential with a larger role. They would also receive a young guard in Blake Wesley, who showed improvement last season, but does not fit in with the Spurs' rebuild. They would also receive their 2026 and 2027 first round picks back that they sent to San Antonio in the first Murray trade.

This trade would be a win for both teams, as the Spurs would get their point guard of the future in Murray and the Hawks would receive Johnson and Wesley, two players they could center a rebuild around. They would also get two of their future first round picks back, which would be a key part in a possible rebuild.

Utah Jazz

Spurs swap Johnson for All-Star forward

With the Utah Jazz possibly looking to trade away their star player, Lauri Markkanen, this offseason, they could strike a deal with another team. The Jazz missed out on the playoffs last season and are at a crossroads of whether they can compete in the Western Conference or if they should start a total rebuild.

Utah does have a lot of young talent to build around, so if they do look to trade away Markkanen, expect the Spurs to be very interested. The Jazz could also see Johnson as another youngster that they can build around if they do get a deal done with San Antonio.

Spurs - Jazz Mock Trade Spurs Receive: Jazz Receive: Lauri Markkanen Keldon Johnson Zach Collins Devonte' Graham 2025 1st (Bulls) 2026 1st 2027 1st

In this deal, the Spurs would receive Markkanen, who they could then pair in the front-court with Wembanyama. With those two up front, they would create one of the best front-courts in the league. They could then select a point guard in the draft, filling multiple holes in their roster this offseason and speeding up the rebuild. For Utah, they would receive a good young player in Johnson that would fit in the starting lineup immediately.

Johnson would be a key part of a possible rebuild for the Jazz alongside their other young players, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler. They would also receive Zach Collins and Devonte' Graham, who would bring veteran experience and are also still young. The key pieces of this trade besides Johnson are the three future first round picks. With the Jazz possibly entering a rebuild, adding as much draft capital as possible is a must.

This trade would be perfect for both sides. The Spurs would create one of the best front-courts in the NBA by adding Markkanen. The Jazz would receive key players, including Johnson, to rebuild around while also adding three first round picks over the next four years.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Spurs swap Johnson for much-needed playmaker

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the surprise team in the NBA last season. With one of the league's youngest rosters, they found themselves with the best record in the Western Conference behind MVP runner-up, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , and Rookie of the Year runner-up, Chet Holmgren .

They were eventually eliminated in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks, but the Thunder have one of the brightest futures of any franchise in the NBA. Their one weak link during the season and the playoffs was Josh Giddey. With his struggles, there have been rumors that the Thunder may look to trade him this offseason. Look for the Spurs to be interested in him if he becomes available.

Spurs - Thunder Mock Draft Spurs Receive: Thunder Receive: Josh Giddey Keldon Johnson 2024 1st Round (12th Overall) Zach Collins

In this scenario, the Spurs would receive Giddey, who is a great playmaker. Although he has not played the point guard role in the NBA, his playmaking abilities would allow San Antonio to use him as one. Giddey is not the best shooter, but he can knock down shots when given the opportunity. The main reason San Antonio would want him is to help feed Wembanyama and Devin Vassell. They would also receive the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft, which could be used to select another young player, or be used in a package for moving up in the draft.

For the Thunder, they would receive Johnson, who would more than likely come off of the bench. With Johnson knowing his role going into a season, he could adapt his game around it other than being forced to the bench like he was in San Antonio last season. Johnson would add another solid defender and reliable scorer to OKC's roster. They would also add size in Collins. With the Thunder already having a solid bench, they were missing a backup center. Collins would change that.

This trade is a solid one for both teams. The Spurs would receive another lottery pick in the upcoming draft while also getting a great young playmaker in Giddey, who they could slot in as their starting point guard. The Thunder would add shooting and defense off the bench in both Johnson and Collins. With the Thunder looking like they will be a championship threat for years to come, adding more depth may just make them the title favorite next season.

With the Spurs looking to speed up the rebuild this offseason, a key player they could trade away is Johnson. He is a good defender and shooter who is still just 24-years-old. After San Antonio moved him to the bench last season, a change of scenery and larger role on a contending team could tap into Johnson's full potential in the future.