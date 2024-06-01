Highlights The Atlanta Hawks are considering trading De'Andre Hunter, who is available for trade this summer, based on rumors.

Potential trade partners for Hunter include the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks may opt to rebuild or contend this offseason after securing the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Atlanta Hawks have a busy offseason ahead of them. They finished the 2023-24 season with a 36-46 record, good enough for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference Play-In. They then lost in their Play-In game against the Chicago Bulls , resulting in Atlanta missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

They did luck out in the NBA Draft Lottery by jumping up and securing the first pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. Now they have a tough decision to make whether they start a rebuild this offseason or not.

Rumors started to circulate at last season's trade deadline about the Hawks looking to trade away one of their two All-Star guards in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray . Those rumors have continued into the offseason, and it looks like a trade is going to happen. According to Mike Scotto from HoopsHype, the Hawks are also expected to make De'Andre Hunter available for trade this summer.

Hunter is coming off a season where he averaged a career high 15.6 points and 2.1 made three-pointers in 57 games. He also shot 45.9 percent from the field and a career high 38.5 percent from three. Known as a prototypical 3-and-D player, Hunter did post his worst career defensive rating last season at 121.3. His previous lowest came in the 2022-23 season, where his rating was 119.1. This is partially due to the Hawks being a terrible defensive team. Atlanta finished with the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA at 118.4.

De'Andre Hunter Stats - 2023-24 GP 57 PPG 15.6 RPG 3.9 APG 1.5 SPG 0.7 FG% 45.9% 3PT% 38.5% Defensive Rating 121.3

Hunter is still just 26 years old and is a great shooter, especially from beyond the arc. The one downfall that he has, though, is that he cannot stay on the court. Hunter has played more than 60 games just twice in his five-year career. Last season he played in just 57 games after suffering a knee injury. Many teams around the league will be interested in making a trade for the 6-8 forward, but the Hawks may not receive as much as they want due to Hunter's injury history.

Here are three possible teams that could make a move for Hunter this offseason.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons add shooting and defense

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a second straight season that saw them finish with the worst record in the NBA. To make matters worse, they fell from having the best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery to falling to the fifth pick.

Detroit has not made the playoffs since 2019, and has also won more than 20 games just once in the last five seasons. Amid a long rebuild, the Pistons do have a lot of cap space to sign or trade for multiple players this offseason, and one that they have reportedly been interested in is Hunter.

Hunter would be a perfect addition to the Pistons roster. Detroit finished last season in the bottom five in both offensive and defensive ratings. They also tied with the Orlando Magic for making just 11.0 threes per game, which was the least amount for a team in the NBA last year. Hunter would help them improve in all three areas.

Hunter is a great three-point shooter. He is coming off a season where he averaged a career high in threes made, attempted and three-point shooting percentage. Hunter is also a great defender, despite not showing it over the past few seasons.

Hawks - Pistons Mock Trade Hawks Receive: Pistons Receive: Quentin Grimes De'Andre Hunter 2024 2nd Round (54th Overall) 2027 1st Round

In this trade, the Hawks would send Hunter to the Pistons for Quentin Grimes, the 54th overall pick in the 2024 draft, and a 2027 first round pick. For the Pistons, adding Hunter would help them on both ends of the court, and might just speed up a rebuild that is five years in the making.

For Atlanta, they would receive Grimes, who could slot in as the starting shooting guard next to either Young or Murray next season. They would also add another pick in the upcoming draft, as well as a 2027 first.

Indiana Pacers

Pacers add a great defender

The Indiana Pacers were the biggest surprise in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before being swept by the Boston Celtics .

The Pacers' first priority this offseason is to re-sign Pascal Siakam , who they brought in at last season's trade deadline. Siakam was a huge part of the Pacers making it as far as they did in the playoffs, and bringing him back would help them make another run next season.

Another area they have to address this offseason is their defense. Indiana was second in offensive rating, but were 24th in defensive rating. Adding a player like Hunter would change that.

Even after re-signing Siakam, Indiana would still have enough space to trade for another player like Hunter. Dealing for Hunter would bring another knockdown shooter to the NBA's second-best offense. He would also add another defensive piece that the Pacers could have used during their playoff run.

Hawks - Pacers Mock Trade Hawks Receive: Pacers Receive: Jalen Smith De'Andre Hunter 2024 2nd Round (50th Overall) 2027 1st Round

The Pacers would receive Hunter in this trade scenario. Adding Hunter could help Indiana make a run to the Finals next season, as long as both he and Tyrese Haliburton can stay healthy. For Atlanta, they would receive a young center in Jalen Smith who they could then pair with Onyeka Okongwu and potential first pick, Alexandre Sarr. They would also receive the 50th pick in the 2024 draft as well as a first round pick in 2027.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks revamp their lineup

After trading for Damian Lillard last offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks fell way short of their goal of winning a championship last season. It took Lillard much of the season to adapt to Milwaukee's roster and the Bucks finished with the third-seed heading into the playoffs.

They then were eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, mainly due to Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the entire series due to an injury. After a disappointing season, the Bucks could look to revamp their roster this offseason. An option for them is trading for Hunter.

In order to add Hunter, the Bucks would have to clear up some cap space. The main player that they could get rid of in order to clear space is Brook Lopez .

Lopez is 36-years-old and saw most of his stats dip last season compared to the season prior. With Bobby Portis Jr. also on the roster, Milwaukee could move Lopez this offseason to both clear cap space and promote Portis into the starting lineup.

If they were to do that, then Hunter could be a player that they could target on the trade market. Hunter would add to an already good offensive team, but he would really help Milwaukee defensively. The Bucks finished last season 19th in defensive rating out of the 30 teams.

This is not surprising after they traded away Jrue Holiday last season, losing one of the best defensive guards in the league. Adding Hunter would not fully replace losing Holiday, but would be a step in the right direction.

Hawks - Bucks Mock Trade Hawks Receive: Bucks Receive: Pat Connaughton De'Andre Hunter Marjon Beauchamp 2026 1st Round

In this mock trade, the Bucks would receive Hunter to bolster their starting lineup. In order for Milwaukee to do this, they would have to move Lopez either in this trade to a third team, or before this trade takes place.

For Atlanta, they would add Pat Connaughton, who they could use off of the bench or trade away for more assets. They would also receive Marjon Beauchamp, who still has a ton of potential on a team where he gets regular playing time unlike he did in Milwaukee. The Hawks would also receive a 2026 first-round pick that could end up swapping to the New Orleans Pelicans due to the Holliday trade.

This offseason is going to be very interesting for the Atlanta Hawks. After winning the Draft Lottery and getting the first overall pick, Atlanta could look to build a contender or start a complete rebuild this summer. There is a report that they have made Hunter available in trades, and many teams will call them to make a deal for the 26-year-old two-way forward.