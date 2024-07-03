Highlights The Utah Jazz may trade most of their roster to rebuild around young players and draft picks.

The Utah Jazz are coming off of another disappointing season. They finished 31-51 last year, missing the playoffs for the second straight season. After another rough year, Utah is already in a rebuild, but they could look to trade most of their roster this offseason. By doing this, they would be able to rebuild around their young core of Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks , as well as their three 2024 draft picks in Cody Williams , Isaiah Collier , and Kyle Filipowski . Lauri Markkanen tops the list of Jazz players who might be on the move, but there are others such as Collin Sexton , Jordan Clarkson , and Walker Kessler . Another Jazz who could be on the move is John Collins .

After Collins was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Jazz last offseason, Utah did not expect to have a worse record than the season prior. Even though the Jazz did finish near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, Collins did have a solid year. In 68 games, he averaged 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and shot 53.2. percent from the field as Utah's starting power forward. Collins did post his career-worst defensive rating of 118.3, which was mainly due to the Jazz having the worst defensive rating of any team in the NBA last season.

John Collins Stats 2023-24 G 68 PPG 15.1 RPG 8.5 BPG 0.9 FG% 53.2% 3PT% 37.1%

Collins is still just 26 years old and should gain interest from many teams around the league. He is on an expiring contract that includes a player option for the 2025-26 season. The 6-9 forward is still a solid young player that many teams around the league should be interested in trading for this offseason.

Here are three potential trade destinations for Collins this summer.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks shake up the frontcourt

The Milwaukee Bucks had championship aspirations last season after trading for Damian Lillard last offseason. By adding him next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton , Milwaukee was one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Instead, they dealt with multiple injury problems to their stars throughout the season, while also making a coaching change by replacing Adrian Griffin with Doc Rivers . The Bucks finished the regular season 49-33, good enough for the third seed in the East. With Giannis missing the entire first round of the playoffs, Milwaukee was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in six games, starting their offseason earlier than expected.

Milwaukee is trying to shake up their roster this offseason and one player that may be on the move is Brook Lopez . It seems like the Bucks are looking to deal Lopez to either find another starting center or move Bobby Portis into the starting lineup. If they do look to add another frontcourt player this offseason, Collins may be at the top of their list due to their interest in him before Atlanta dealt him to Utah.

Jazz - Bucks Mock Trade Jazz Receive: Bucks Receive: MarJon Beauchamp John Collins Andre Jackson Jr. Brook Lopez

In this deal, the Bucks would swap Lopez, MarJon Beauchamp , and Andre Jackson Jr. to the Jazz for Collins. With Lopez gone, Milwaukee could move Portis to the starting lineup, allowing Collins to come off of the bench. If the Bucks go small and put Giannis at center, Collins would more than likely become the starting forward. With this move, Milwaukee would lose Lopez's defense, but they would add a much younger and cheaper Collins, who could continue to develop. This move may not make the Bucks title favorites, but as long as all of their stars stay healthy, they should be able to make a run at another championship.

For the Jazz, they would receive Lopez, who they would likely find a third team to deal him to in this trade, or wait until closer to next season's trade deadline to move. They would also acquire two young players in Beauchamp and Jackson Jr., both of whom received limited minutes on the court last season. Adding these two young players would help the Jazz rebuild and make them closer to becoming a relevant threat in the West once again.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs and Jazz swap forwards and centers

With Donovan Mitchell signing an extension with the team, the Cleveland Cavaliers still have multiple decisions to make this offseason. They had already found their new head coach in Kenny Atkinson, which was a huge help in keeping Mitchell in Cleveland. With Mitchell more than likely staying, that now leaves the question of whether the Cavaliers now look to reshape their roster this offseason. There have been rumors that Cleveland could trade one or both of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen , but the more likely player to be traded is Allen.

This is due to the Cavaliers wanting to use Evan Mobley as the starting center and add another player next to him in the frontcourt who can help space the floor. If Cleveland makes a deal for Collins, they would do just that.

Jazz - Cavaliers Mock Trade Jazz Receive: Cavaliers Receive: Jarrett Allen John Collins Isaac Okoro (Sign & Trade) 2025 2nd Walker Kessler

In this trade, the Cavaliers would send Allen and Isaac Okoro to the Jazz for Collins and Walker Kessler . By adding Collins, they could put him next to Mobley in the frontcourt, allowing for more floor spacing due to Collins being a solid three-point shooter. They would also acquire Kessler, who would slot in nicely as the team's backup center. Kessler is still young and has a ton of room to grow, which he could do in Cleveland. With these additions, the Cavs would solve their frontcourt problem while also adding another young center for depth to try and compete at the top of the Eastern Conference.

For Utah, they would acquire Allen, Okoro, and a 2025-second round pick. With the addition of Allen, they could use him as their starting center if they see him as a part of their rebuild. Allen is still just 26 years old and one of the best defensive centers in the NBA. They would also add Okoro in a sign and trade. Okoro is only 23 years old and a great defender. The former fifth-overall pick does still need to become a more reliable shooter and scorer, but on a team that is not anywhere close to making the playoffs, he should be able to grow in Utah.

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies and Jazz swap forwards

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a year filled with injuries. Most of their roster suffered at least one injury last season, including Ja Morant suffering a season-ending injury after returning from suspension. Because of this, Memphis finished with the third-worst record in the Western Conference. With most of their lineup returning and the addition of Zach Edey , Memphis looks to bounce back and once again compete in the West next season. To do this, they may need to retool their roster and add another forward to improve their depth in that area. One player they may look to make a deal for this offseason is Collins.

Jazz - Grizzlies Mock Trade Jazz Receive: Grizzlies Receive: Brandon Clarke John Collins Santi Aldama John Konchar Derrick Rose 2027 1st

In this scenario, the Grizzlies would replace Brandon Clarke with Collins. Clarke has struggled with injuries since being drafted in 2019, playing more than 60 games just once. Last season, he played in just six games, so adding Collins would be a huge help and an upgrade over Clarke. By acquiring Collins, the Grizzlies would be able to compete in the West next season with their core of Morant, Desmond Bane , and Jaren Jackson Jr.

For the Jazz, they would receive Clarke, Santi Aldama , John Konchar , and a 2027 first-round pick. The first-rounder is the highlight of this trade for Utah, but they would also receive a young player in Aldama who still has a ton of potential. They could flip Clarke and Konchar to a third team in this deal, or trade them closer to the trade deadline next season. Either way, the Jazz would receive multiple assets to help them along in their rebuild.

With the Utah Jazz nowhere close to making a playoff push in the upcoming seasons, they may look to start a complete rebuild this offseason. Many Jazz players have been in trade rumors, but Collins may be one that has flown under the radar. The 6-9 forward is still just 26 years old and should gain a lot of interest from other teams if Utah does make him available this offseason.