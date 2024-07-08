Highlights The Sacramento Kings are retooling their roster with new signings and trades, including DeMar DeRozan.

The Sacramento Kings have had a very busy start to the offseason.

After missing the playoffs last year, Sacramento believed that it was time to retool its roster. The front office started by drafting Devin Carter with the 13th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. After that, they were able to re-sign Malik Monk to a four-year extension, keeping a player who was a key piece of their bench.

They then made a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls for DeMar DeRozan , sending Chris Duarte to Chicago and Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs .

With the Kings building a new big three in DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis , they still have more tradeable assets to add another star this offseason.

One Sacramento player who may be on the move is Kevin Huerter .

Huerter is coming off one of the worst seasons of his six-year NBA career. He averaged just 10.2 points in 64 games, the least since his rookie season. He also shot a career-low 36.1 percent from three-point range and averaged a career-low 24.4 minutes per game.

With Keon Ellis taking a step forward last year, it looks like Huerter's days in Sacramento are coming to a close.

Kevin Huerter Stats 2023-24 G 64 PPG 10.2 RPG 3.5 APG 2.6 FG% 44.3 3PT% 36.1

With the Kings still looking to add another star or role player to their new-look roster, Huerter will more than likely be the main player in a package. Many teams should show interest in Huerter because he is just 25 years old and a great scorer, either in the starting lineup or off of the bench.

Here are three potential trade destinations for Huerter this offseason.

1 Washington Wizards

Kings add another star while Wizards add a much-needed shooter

The Washington Wizards are still in the middle of a rebuild but have made some key moves already this offseason.

They started by trading Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick in the 2024 draft, which they used to select Carlton Carrington . They also drafted Alexandre Sarr second overall, building a key young core of Jordan Poole , Bilal Coulibaly and Sarr.

With the Wizards still trying to add pieces to their roster to speed up their rebuild, they may look to shop Kyle Kuzma this offseason. Many teams, including the Kings, should be interested in Kuzma.

Kings - Wizards Mock Trade Kings Receive: Wizards Receive: Kyle Kuzma Kevin Huerter Colby Jones 2027 First-Round Pick 2029 First-Round Pick

In this deal, the Kings would swap Huerter, Colby Jones and two first-round picks for Kuzma.

After trading away Barnes as part of the DeRozan sign-and-trade, the Kings need to add another forward to their starting lineup, and Kuzma would fit in perfectly. He is coming off the best season of his career and would be an upgrade for Sacramento.

Sacramento could put DeRozan at shooting guard and slot Kuzma in at small forward so that Keegan Murray could still start at the other forward spot. With this starting five plus a deep bench, the Kings could make a run at a championship in the loaded Western Conference next season.

The Wizards would acquire Huerter and Jones, two young players around whom they could continue their rebuild.

Huerter is a great scorer who Washington could use either in the starting lineup or off the bench.

Either way, the Wizards would add a much-needed shooter to their roster to help them become competitive once again. Washington would also add the Kings' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, which could become very valuable if Sacramento's retooled roster does not work out in the future.

2 Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers add another young guard and Kings add a veteran forward

After trading away Damian Lillard last offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers knew that they would not be a good team; but they did not expect to be the worst team in the Western Conference.

Despite trading Lillard, Portland still had a solid roster centered around Anfernee Simons , Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton . With all of these players missing time due to injuries and the slow start to Scoot Henderson 's career, the Blazers finished the regular season 21-61, missing the playoffs for the third straight season and finishing last in the West.

After a tough season, Portland will look to bounce back next year after drafting Donovan Clingan seventh overall. The Blazers could make moves this offseason to clear up cap space while adding more young players to their team.

One player rumored to be on the move is Grant, and the Kings may be interested in him.

Kings - Trail Blazers Mock Trade Kings Receive: Trail Blazers Receive: Jerami Grant Kevin Huerter Colby Jones 2026 First-Round Pick

In this mock trade, the Kings would send Huerter, Jones and a 2026 first-round pick to Portland for Grant.

Grant could be a backup option if the Kings cannot make a trade for Kuzma. Grant is a reliable scorer, having averaged 20 or more points per game in three out of the last four seasons. He is also a great defender, which is an area that Sacramento struggled in last season.

By adding Grant, the Kings would be in a position to compete at the top of the West next season.

The Blazers would acquire Huerter, Jones and a 2026 first-round pick from Sacramento. By dealing for Huerter, they would add another young guard to their roster.

With Simons slotted in as the starting shooting guard for now, Huerter would likely come off the bench or become Portland's starting small forward.

Either way, Huerter would be another young guard and a reliable scoring option for a team looking to bounce back next season.

3 New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans swap forwards with Kings for scoring off the bench

After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season, the New Orleans Pelicans have already begun to retool their roster this summer. They started by making a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Dejounte Murray , who will become New Orleans' starting point guard next season.

They also worked a sign-and-trade with the Wizards that sent Jonas Valanciunas to Washington and a 2027 second-round pick to the Pelicans. The next New Orleans player who may be on the move is Brandon Ingram .

Ingram has been in trade rumors since the beginning of the offseason, and one team that may be interested in him is the Kings.

Kings - Pelicans Mock Trade Kings Receive: Pelicans Receive: Brandon Ingram Kevin Huerter Trey Lyles Colby Jones 2026 First-Round Pick 2028 First-Round Pick

In this trade, the Kings would send Huerter, Jones, Trey Lyles and two first-round picks to the Pelicans for Ingram. Ingram would add another scoring option to a lineup full of them in Sacramento while also bringing a solid defender to a roster that needs it.

Ingram is still just 26 years old and would be a key part of Sacramento's success in the next few seasons and the team's future if he stays after his contract is up. With Ingram added to the roster, the Kings would have a legitimate shot at competing at the top of the West and trying to win the franchise its second championship.

New Orleans would add Huerter, who would be a key scorer off of the bench. With the Pelicans looking to compete next season after retooling their roster, adding a reliable scorer off the bench in Huerter would improve their odds.

They would also receive Lyles, who could slot in as the team's center if it cannot add another one this offseason. Despite being just 6-foot-9, Lyles is a good scorer, especially from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans would also receive first-round picks in the 2026 and 2028 drafts, helping their future while also giving them more draft capital to trade for another star or role player.

With this trade and the moves they have already made, the Pelicans would look like a team ready to compete at the top of the West next season and chase the franchise's first championship with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum as the core.

With the Kings retooling their roster this summer, they could look to trade Huerter to add another star to their team. Huerter is a great scorer who is looking to bounce back after struggling last season.

Despite his struggles, he should still attract interest from around the league due to his youth and reliability as a scoring option. If he is dealt, he could be a key player another team builds around or a player who helps a team win a championship next season.