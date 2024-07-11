Highlights The New York Knicks may swap Mitchell Robinson in a trade that could bolster their championship chances.

The New York Knicks have been very busy this offseason. After finishing with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference last season, the Knicks were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs after dealing with multiple injuries to their key players. With New York already one of the best teams in the East, they decided to make a blockbuster deal to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets to better their odds of winning a championship next season.

With New York dealing for Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby , they were unable to bring back Isaiah Hartenstein , losing him to the Oklahoma City Thunder . With Hartenstein now gone and Mitchell Robinson 's injury struggles, the Knicks need to find a new starting center next season. If the Knicks do decide to make a move for another center, Robinson may be on his way out of the Big Apple this offseason.

Robinson is coming off of another injury-filled season. He played just 31 games last season, tying the least amount of games he has played in a season during his six-year career. In those 31 games, the 26-year-old averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 57.5 percent from the field. When he is on the court, Robinson is one of the best defensive centers in the NBA , while also being a reliable inside scorer.

Mitchell Robinson Stats 2023-24 G 31 PPG 5.6 RPG 8.5 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.1 FG% 57.5%

If Robinson is dealt this offseason, he should gain some interest from other teams around the NBA. The Knicks may not get much for him due to his injury history. The seven-footer has played more than 70 games just once in his six-year career. He is still just 26-years-old and when he is on the court he is a very reliable inside scorer and defender.

Here are three trade destinations for Robinson this offseason.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks and Knicks swap centers

After a disappointing end to their season, the Milwaukee Bucks have shown interest in making moves this offseason. With their cap space situation, the Bucks have had a hard time making deals to retool their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard . One player that has been in trade rumors is Brook Lopez . If the Bucks see Bobby Portis as their starting center next season, there is a possibility that Lopez will be moved this offeason, which could lead to the Knicks and Bucks swapping centers.

Knicks - Bucks Mock Trade Knicks Receive: Bucks Receive: Brook Lopez Mitchell Robinson 2026 1st

In this trade, the Knicks would send Robinson and a 2026 first-round pick to the Bucks in exchange for Lopez.

With the Knicks looking to improve on last season and make a run at a championship next year, adding Lopez would be a huge help in doing that. Despite being 36 years old, Lopez is still a great scorer and one of the league's best defensive centers. He would be able to stretch the floor, creating space for Julius Randle to score inside. He is also a solid pick-and-roll player that would work well with Jalen Brunson . With Lopez's ability to knock down threes and bringing another great defender to the team, New York would be in a position to win the franchise's first championship since 1973.

For Milwaukee, they would be able to move Portis into the starting lineup, allowing Robinson to come off of the bench. If Robinson is able to stay healthy, Milwaukee would replace Lopez with another solid defender who is much younger and cheaper. With this move, the Bucks should still be a top team in the East as long as they are able to continue to develop chemistry with Lillard.

Utah Jazz

Knicks win Kessler sweepstakes

After another disappointing season, the Utah Jazz have been the subject of many trade rumors this summer. This is due to the Jazz not being anywhere close to competing in the stacked Western Conference as they continue their rebuild. While most of the trade rumors have been centered around Lauri Markkanen , Walker Kessler has also been rumored to be on the move this offseason.

The Knicks have reportedly been interested in Kessler, but Utah has already shot down their offer that included two first-round picks. If the Knicks can create a better package that includes Robinson, the Jazz may be more willing to send Kessler to the Big Apple.

Knicks - Jazz Mock Trade Knicks Receive: Jazz Receive: Walker Kessler Mitchell Robinson 2025 1st (via MIL) 2026 1st

In this deal, the Knicks would send Robinson and two first-round picks to the Jazz for Kessler.

Although the Jazz have already turned down a Knicks' offer that included two first-rounders, the report did not include which years the picks were in. If they were to offer the Jazz a 2025 first-round pick, Utah may be more interested in making a trade due to the loaded 2025 draft class. In this case, they would send a 2025 pick from the Bucks that is top-four protected to the Jazz, which would likely become a selection for Utah due to the Bucks being a top team in the East.

By landing Kessler, New York would not only receive a 22-year-old center who still has a ton of room to grow, but they would also free up a ton of cap space by dealing Robinson for him. Kessler is a great young defender who is also a solid inside scorer. He does still need to improve in some areas, but he would be able to see more playing time as the Knicks' starting center next season. With the Knicks' core still relatively young, adding another young player in Kessler could help New York build the NBA's next dynasty.

For the Jazz, they would receive two first-round picks and Robinson. Robinson would be able to play a key role in Utah's rebuild. Despite his injury history, Robinson is still just 26 years old and is a great defender. With him on the roster alongside the other young players for the Jazz, they would be able to continue their rebuild while also receiving two more future picks.

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies deal for new center

After an injury-filled season caused the Memphis Grizzlies to finish with the third-worst record in the West last season, they are looking to bounce back next year. With a core of Ja Morant , Desmond Bane , Jaren Jackson Jr. and the emergence of GG Jackson II , Memphis looks to be a threat once again in the West next season. They do need to add another big man due to Brandon Clarke 's injury history. They did draft Zach Edey , who should see a large role in Memphis' rotation due to his experience and size, but they should look to add another big man just in case the injury bug hits the team once again. One center they could target is Robinson.

Knicks - Grizzlies Mock Trade Knicks Receive: Grizzlies Receive: Santi Aldama Mitchell Robinson 2026 2nd (via LAC)

In this mock trade, the Knicks would send Robinson to the Grizzlies for Santi Aldama and a 2026-second round pick.

With the Knicks rumored to be interested in making a deal for a starting center, sending Robinson away to the Grizzlies would open up cap space to do so. They would also receive Aldama, who is still young and would be a spark off of the bench. The 6-11 big man is a solid scorer who saw an increase in playing time last season in Memphis. While this move would likely fly under the radar, it would allow the Knicks to free up cap space to trade for a starting center to help compete for a championship next season.

For Memphis, adding Robinson would help them immensely. With Jackson Jr. and Edey being the only big men on the team, adding another seven-footer could help the Grizzlies bounce back next season. The downfall of adding Robinson is his injury history. With Memphis coming off of a season full of injuries, adding another injury-prone player would be a risk, but it is also a move that would make them a much better team.

With the Knicks building an even better team than last year, they are looking to win a championship next season. They have a core of former Villanova players who have already won multiple college championships together, and they hope that their chemistry in college can translate to the NBA. They are also searching for a new starting center after losing Hartenstein, which may make them move Robinson this offseason. Despite his injury struggles, Robinson should gain some interest from around the league due to his age and defensive impact.