With the Los Angeles Clippers losing Paul George in free agency, they still have many decisions to make regarding their roster for next season.

They re-signed James Harden , keeping him with Kawhi Leonard as the team's new dynamic duo. They also signed Derrick Jones Jr. , Kevin Porter Jr. and Nicolas Batum in free agency.

With these moves, the Clippers still expect to compete in the Western Conference next season, but with the Philadelphia 76ers signing George, Los Angeles lost a key piece of its roster from last season.

One player who may be on the move out of L.A. this summer is Russell Westbrook . Westbrook opted into his $4 million player option, avoiding free agency. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Clippers are looking to move Westbrook this offseason.

Last season, Westbrook averaged career lows in points and assists per game while adjusting to his new role as the Clippers' sixth man.

In 68 games, he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also shot 45.4 percent from the field and finished seventh in the Sixth Man of the Year award race at the end of the season. The former MVP is now 35 years old and no longer the player he once was.

Russell Westbrook Stats 2023-24 G 68 PPG 11.1 RPG 5.0 APG 4.5 SPG 1.1 FG% 45.4 3PT% 27.3

Despite the tough season last year, there should be some teams that will show interest in Westbrook if the Clippers do decide to trade him. He is no longer the explosive triple-double machine that he was during his younger days in the NBA, but Westbrook could still be a key part of a team looking to compete for a championship next season.

Here are three potential trade destinations for the former MVP.

1 Denver Nuggets

Nuggets pair former MVPs together

After winning the championship two seasons ago, the Denver Nuggets had championship aspirations once again last season.

But they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs after blowing a 20-point second-half lead in Game 7 to the Minnesota Timberwolves .

To make matters worse, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope decided to sign with the Orlando Magic in free agency, leaving a hole in Denver's starting lineup.

With now three-time MVP Nikola Jokic still playing like the best player in the NBA, Denver can still compete next season with a core of Jokic, Jamal Murray , Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. .

The Nuggets need to add a backup point guard to their roster after trading away Reggie Jackson , and adding Westbrook would do just that.

Clippers - Nuggets Mock Trade Clippers Receive: Nuggets Receive: Zeke Nnaji Russell Westbrook 2026 Second-Round Pick

In this mock trade, the Nuggets would send Zeke Nnaji and a 2026 second-round pick to the Clippers in exchange for Westbrook.

Although Westbrook is no longer the MVP-caliber player that he once was, he should fit in perfectly in Denver.

He would be the Nuggets' sixth man, providing scoring and playmaking off the bench. With the Nuggets still a top team in the West, adding Westbrook would help them compete for their second championship in three seasons next year.

The Clippers would acquire Nnaji and a 2026 second-round pick.

L.A. should not look to receive a huge trade package for Westbrook due to his age and decline in play. Nnaji is a solid backup big man who would help the Clippers' second unit at both ends of the court.

Although he averaged just 3.2 points per game last season, he has been a reliable scorer in limited minutes in previous seasons.

Although adding Nnaji would not make up for losing George, the Clippers would add another big off their bench to help them compete next season.

2 Miami Heat

Heat add another point guard

After making the NBA Finals two seasons ago, the Miami Heat had high expectations last season. Instead, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual champion Boston Celtics , leading many to question whether the Heat should try to run it back next season or start a rebuild.

Miami has opted to run it back, signing Bam Adebayo to an extension and keeping Jimmy Butler despite many trade rumors. Miami has not made a lot of moves this offseason other than selecting Kel'el Ware 15th overall in the draft.

The Heat do need to add another point guard this offseason, which could end up being Westbrook.

Clippers - Heat Mock Trade Clippers Receive: Heat Receive: Duncan Robinson Russell Westbrook 2031 Second-Round Pick PJ Tucker

In this deal, the Heat would send Duncan Robinson and a 2031 second round-pick to the Clippers for Westbrook and P.J. Tucker .

The Clippers have been looking to trade Westbrook and Tucker this offseason, so moving them both in one trade would be a win for L.A.

Westbrook would be a great option for Miami as either the starting point guard or the backup. After acquiring Terry Rozier at last season's trade deadline, they could keep him as their starter or move him to the bench.

Westbrook and Tucker would add veteran leadership to a team full of it while also adding a scoring and defensive punch off the bench.

Although this move may not make Miami the favorite in the East, they will still threaten many teams at the top of the conference.

The Clippers would add Robinson, who would likely come off of the bench. Robinson bounced back last season after a down year in 2022-23.

He averaged 12.9 points and shot 39.5 percent from three in Miami last season, which would translate nicely to L.A. By acquiring Robinson, the Clippers would add another bench scorer to help them compete in the tough Western Conference.

3 Phoenix Suns

Suns reunite Durant with Westbrook

The Phoenix Suns had championship expectations with their new big three of Kevin Durant , Devin Booker and Bradley Beal last season.

Instead, they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, leading many to question whether the trio would work. Phoenix has been content with keeping the All-Stars together for at least one more season, turning down trade rumors surrounding its big three.

With the Suns running it back, they do need to find a starting point guard after lacking one last season. They used Booker and Beal as their main point guards last season, which did not work out as they had hoped.

Another area they need to improve on is their defense. Despite Phoenix being a great scoring team, their defense was lackluster. By making a deal for Westbrook this summer, they could improve in both of these areas.

Clippers - Suns Mock Trade Clippers Receive: Suns Receive: Nassir Little Russell Westbrook 2028 Second-Round Pick

In this trade, the Suns would ship Nassir Little and a 2028 second-round pick to the Clippers for Westbrook.

The Suns would pair Westbrook and Durant once again. Despite their feud after Durant decided to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016, the duo was one of the best in the league during its time in OKC.

Although Westbrook is not the MVP-caliber player that he once was, with him next to Phoenix's big three, he would be able to return to his normal starting point guard role and continue to be one of the best playmakers in the NBA at age 35.

With this addition to their roster, the Suns would be a team to beat in the West next season as long as they stay healthy.

The Clippers would add a young forward in Little. Little is still just 24 years old and has shown flashes that he will be a solid role player in the league.

He has struggled with injuries during his career, playing in more than 50 games just once over five seasons, but when he is healthy, he is a solid scorer and defender off of the bench.

He would see more minutes in L.A. and help the Clippers compete in the loaded conference.

With the Clippers losing George in free agency, they still have many decisions to make this offseason. One of those is whether to trade Westbrook.

If they do trade Westbrook, he should see some interest from teams needing a point guard this offseason.

Although he is no longer the MVP-caliber player he once was, Westbrook is still a great scorer and playmaker who can help many contenders compete for a championship next season.