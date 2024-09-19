Key Takeaways Jrue Holiday went from overlooked to essential in Milwaukee, culminating in an NBA championship.

Despite being undervalued in previous stops, Holiday proved to be a pivotal player in Milwaukee's success.

The Bucks made a bold move in acquiring Holiday, which ultimately paid off with their first NBA title in 50 years.

Before Jrue Holiday helped Team USA win a Gold Medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, he was a critical part of a Boston Celtics team that dominated the NBA on its way to the 2024 NBA Championship.

Before that, he helped the US win Gold at the 2020 Olympics.

And before that, he proved to be the missing piece for the Milwaukee Bucks as he helped the franchise win its first title in 50 years.

Holiday just seems to win everywhere he goes.

But it wasn't always that way. Before he landed in Milwaukee, Holiday was a part of two middling organizations — including one that could be described as a complete and total disaster. Then, the Bucks rescued him in what was considered an overpay at the time.

As it turns out, he was the one who rescued them. It's worth taking a look back at how Holiday ended up in Milwaukee, the first stop on his NBA Championship and Gold Medal tour.

Milwaukee Bucks Acquire Jrue Holiday from Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton get their third star

Holiday was a forgotten, overlooked star because of his situation pre-Milwaukee.

He was the 17th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers . In his second season, he started all 82 games, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals as one of the rising stars in the NBA.

He got better each of the next two seasons and was named to the 2012-13 Eastern Conference All-Star team. Then, his career took a weird turn.

Holiday was the first casualty of "The Process" when new Sixers GM Sam Hinkie traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans despite being a 22-year-old All-Star point guard.

In New Orleans, he dealt with injuries and family issues but still made two All-Defense teams and averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals across 209 games in his last three years with the Pelicans. Then Bucks GM Jon Horst made an all-in move to bring Holiday to Milwaukee.

As part of a four-team deal before the 2020-21 season, the Bucks sent away Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, the 24th overall pick, two future first-round picks and two potential first-round pick swaps to add the two-way star to a core that featured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton .

Immediately upon Holiday's arrival, Milwaukee won its first title in half a century. He was named first-team All-Defense twice, second-team All-Defense once and an All-Star while in The Cream City.

Jrue Holiday Stats With Milwaukee Bucks (3 Seasons) Category Stat PPG 18.5 RPG 4.7 APG 6.8 SPG 1.5 FG% 49.4 3P% 39.5

In the 2021 NBA Finals, Holiday averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.2 steals. He also made one of the most legendary plays in Bucks history and finals history.

Holiday Moves to Boston as Bucks Acquire Damian Lillard

Another team, another championship

After playoff failures in the next two seasons, Milwaukee decided it was time for a change, and the front office sent Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Damian Lillard . The rebuilding Blazers immediately forwarded Holiday to Boston.

The Bucks had another first-round flameout last season as their former point guard won the 2024 championship.

Giving up four first-round picks for Holiday, plus two valuable guards in Bledsoe and Hill, seemed like a high price to pay for Milwaukee. In retrospect, considering his debut season with the Bucks won them a title, it was worth every penny.

Now, the question is what happens next. Can Antetokounmpo and Lillard stay healthy enough to make trading Holiday to the Celtics worth it? Or will it be that trade that the franchise comes to regret?