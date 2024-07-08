Highlights WR Treylon Burks may be traded due to limited productivity and increased depth chart competition.

Several top offenses, including the Cowboys, Bengals, Chiefs, and Ravens could be interested.

Burks' versatility, size, and potential could benefit teams looking for a low-risk, high-potential option.

Two years ago, the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the 18th and 101st overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. With the first of the two picks the Titans acquired, they selected Burks to replace Brown as their next WR1. Two years later, Burks is on the roster bubble due to his lack of productivity within the first two seasons of his NFL career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Treylon Burks is sixth all-time in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns among Arkansas Razorbacks wide receivers.

It would always be a challenge for Burks to live up to the expectations of an elite wide receiver, but he hasn't come close to replacing that production. On top of the limited production, he's also missed 12 games in the last two seasons. Unfortunately, he's been unreliable with his talent and inability to stay healthy.

Treylon Burks Career Statistics Year 2022 2023 Receptions 33 16 Receiving Yards 444 221 Touchdowns 1 0 Yards/Reception 13.5 13.8

Through two seasons, Burks has failed to exceed 500 receiving yards and only has one career touchdown catch. This is a replaceable player if you remove the first-round draft capital that the Titans spent on drafting him.

He truly is replaceable as the Titans signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency. With these moves, the Burks, at best, would be competing for the WR4 job. With the lack of playing time he will receive moving forward, Burks will be asked to contribute on special teams to justify his roster spot.

There are a few options the Titans can pursue with Burks, with the potential of being traded as a likely scenario towards the end of training camp.

1 Dallas Cowboys

Burks could provide plenty of upside in a top-ranked Cowboys offense

There are plenty of training camp storylines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys, but one that isn't talked about nearly enough is their wide receiver corps entering the 2024 season. CeeDee Lamb was phenomenal in 2023, but he can't be expected to have 1,800+ receiving yards each season.

Brandin Cooks improved in the offense as the year went on, but he will be 31 years old during the regular season. Then there's Jalen Tolbert, who took a step forward in 2023 but still might not be ready to be one of the team's starting wide receivers.

Of course, Burks is unproven, but he has the tools of a first-round wide receiver. He would provide some size to the wide receiver corps and add versatility to the offense. We have seen Dak Prescott elevate several wide receivers throughout his career in Dallas, including Randall Cobb, Cole Beasley, and Amari Cooper. This would be a perfect fit and likely low-risk for the Cowboys.

2 Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins' contract looming situation may lead the team to trade for a wide receiver

Despite Tee Higgins signing his franchise tender to attend training camp, the Cincinnati Bengals will likely have to prepare for a new wide receiver corps with Higgins likely to be gone in 2025. Beyond Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins, the Bengals wide receiver corps looks thin with Boyd's departure.

​​​​​​​They drafted Jermaine Burton in the third round of this year's draft. Despite his character concerns, Burton has a lot of promise as a potential WR2.​​​​​​​

Burks in Cincinnati wouldn't need to be as much help this season, but they could have a legitimate role in the offense of the high-powered Bengals. If he can showcase the versatility he showed at Arkansas, he could grow into the WR2 behind Chase.

This Bengals' offense has found ways to get their three starting wide receivers heavily involved in the passing game, so it would be a good fit for Burks to see the volume he needs to progress in his career. As for the Bengals, it provides them with some insurance for 2024 with upside in 2025 and beyond.

3 Kansas City Chiefs

If any head coach could get the most out of Burks, it's Andy Reid

If there's any head coach that you can trust to get the most out of Burks, it's Andy Reid. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs haven't been able to revive every wide receiver's career, but at least Burks would be properly used if he can find his way to the field.

This year's Chiefs team would be more difficult for Burks to get on the field due to this offseason's additions, but if he can find a role, Burks could show some of the reasons why he was drafted as a first-round wide receiver.

Patrick Mahomes wants the Chiefs offense to be more explosive, but it would be beneficial if the offense could add some size to their wide receiver corps. They have plenty of speed on offense, but Burks' versatility and size could give the Chiefs offense a new element they don't currently have.

If Rashee Rice truly does see a suspension in 2024, Burks could come in and play the role Rice had as a sideline-to-sideline wide receiver with yards-after-catch ability.​​​​​​​

4 Baltimore Ravens

Ravens have failed to provide Lamar Jackson with a competent wide receiver corps

Unfortunately for Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens' way of improving the wide receiver corps is by adding a washed Dez Bryant or Odell Beckham Jr. Not only should the Ravens front office be willing to acquire a true WR1, but they should take flyers on high potential, low-risk wide receivers such as Burks.

Unlike Bryant or Beckham Jr., Burks is only 24 years old. He might have limited production in the NFL, but his size and speed would give the Ravens another weapon with more upside in the passing game. Zay Flowers is the clear-cut WR1, but he lacks the size that Burks or even Rashod Bateman have. Burks can use his size to win against press coverage and win as a deep-ball wide receiver.

While there are no guarantees of what Burks could become in year three and beyond, it wouldn't take more than a day three draft pick to acquire. There's plenty of upside, along with plenty of opportunities where Burks could have an actual role in this offense as soon as this year.

5 Denver Broncos

Bo Nix could use additional help on the Broncos wide receiver corps

There's a clear difference between the Denver Broncos and the rest of these teams. However, if the Titans decide to trade Burks, the team might be willing to part ways with a higher draft pick if they really like Burks. Denver's wide receiver corps is one of the weakest in the NFL, setting up Bo Nix in a bad situation for his rookie season.​​​​​​​

Denver Broncos WR Depth Chart Courtland Sutton Marvin Mims Jr. Josh Reynolds Troy Franklin Tim Patrick Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Courtland Sutton is the only proven starting wide receiver, with some younger talents like Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin. If Sutton holds out for a contract extension, the Broncos' wide receiver corps could become even thinner heading into the season.

Burks does not provide the Broncos with a proven starter, but it's clear that Sean Payton is looking to get younger on the offensive side of the ball. Burks gives the Broncos another young wide receiver with the potential to grow within the offense.

